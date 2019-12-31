New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy will turn unrestricted free agent after this season, but he’s hoping to stay with the team. During an interview with Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, the 28-year-old Van Noy said staying with the Patriots is a priority, but also insisted that “I’m looking obviously to get paid a lot.” In 2016, the Patriots acquired Van Noy via trade with the Detroit Lions while he was still in his rookie deal that he signed a second-round pick in 2014. After Van Noy’s deal with the Lions expired in 2017, the Patriots signed him to a two-year contract worth $11.7 million.

Since then, Van Noy played a huge part in the Patriots defense as he suited up in 31 of 32 regular-season games. In 2018, he recorded a career-best 92 tackles while this season, he has 6.5 sacks, making him a hot commodity in the free-agent market. Curran said the linebacker could demand a deal like what linebacker Whitney Mercilus received from the Houston Texans the last offseason. Mercilus inked a four-year deal worth $53.5 million with the Texans when he was 28 years old.

Van Noy says Patriots want to get back on track

As of now, Van Noy is focused on their upcoming Wild Card Game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots are a 4.5-point favorite.

The linebacker told Curran that the Patriot would use the Wild Card Game to get back on track in front of their fans at Gillette Stadium, The linebacker said they have put their loss to the Miami Dolphins behind and will focus on their important clash with the Titans. “Everyone starts at 0-0, and we’re looking forward to that challenge,” said Van Noy, who has won two Super Bowl rings since his arrival in New England. Aside from Van Noy, several other Patriots will hit the free-agent market after this season, including quarterback Tom Brady, special teamer Matthew Slater, guard Joe Thuney, and linebacker Jamie Collins, among others.

Belichick says he has a lot of confidence in Patriots

In an interview on Ordway, Merloni & Fauria on Monday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he is confident that his team would be able to regroup quickly following their devastating 27-24 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. According to Belichick, this team has been through a lot, and he expects them to compete the right way on Saturday. The veteran head coach said there are disappointments over the course of the season in the NFL, but they have to move on and focus on important things at hand. This marks the first time that the Patriots will be playing in the Wild Card Weekend since 2009. If the Patriots win, they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs the following week. The Patriots lost to the Chiefs following several controversial non-calls down the stretch.