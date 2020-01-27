The Ohio State Buckeyes are displaying their prowess in the recruitment trail once again after offering a scholarship to running back Brandon Campbell for its 2021 class. Campbell himself confirmed the news on his Twitter account on Sunday, reports 247 Sports. He wrote that he feels very thankful for the scholarship offer. The fact that he posted his scholarship offer on Twitter bodes well for the Buckeyes’ chances with him.

The player, who hails from Rosenberg, Texas, is a four-star prospect for the 2021 class.

So far, he is the no. 14 running back for his batch. Much of the credit for Campbell’s continued interest in the Buckeyes is due to running backs coach Tony Alford, who has maintained contact with the best running backs in high school football all over the country.

Brandon Campbell on 2021 hopes

As one of the top running back recruits for the 2021 class, Brandon Campbell has a lot of good things going for him. Apart from an offer from Ohio State, the Ole State Rebels are also actively pursuing Campbell.

The Rebels invited Campbell and fellow Texan recruit Hunter Washington into their Oxford, Mississippi campus last week. Campbell announced, previously, that he will be visiting the Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M campus. It is not yet confirmed whether or not the Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M Aggies still have a chance to persuade the young Texan.

Running backs on Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are hoping to fill the huge void that former running back J.K.

Dobbins will leave behind. J.K. Dobbins was a valuable running back for the Buckeyes. In 2019, he became the first-ever player from the team to run 2,000 yards in one season. Dobbins was one of the first Ohio State players to announce that they are heading for the 2020 NFL Draft. He confirmed the rumors on December 30, a few days after the Ohio State Buckeyes lost to Clemson Tigers 29-23 in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

Buckeyes also targeting Zachary

The Buckeyes have a huge chance to snag five-star recruit Zachary Evans for the position. Considered as the no. 1 running back in the 2020 class, the young Texan just got released from his Letter of Intent with the Georgia Bulldogs. For a time, Ohio State also chased after four-star recruit Jahmyr Gibbs. The no. 16 running back in the 2020 class, however, canceled his visit to the Columbus campus. It is looking like he will stick with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which he made an earlier commitment to.

If Ohio State decides to wait a year to get top running back talent, the team might want to pursue the 2021 four-star recruit, Evan Pryor.

He got a Crystal Ball prediction for Ohio State from Andrew Ellis. Let us know what you think about Brandon Campbell, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on college football.