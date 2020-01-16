The New England Patriots drafted Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft with an aim to develop him as a possible heir-apparent to Tom Brady. During his almost four-year stint with the Patriots, Garoppolo had two starts when Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season due to the Deflategate issue. He won two of his starts against the Arizona Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins, but he missed the next two starts because of a shoulder injury. In the 2017 season, head coach Bill Belichick shipped Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2018 second-round pick after Brady reportedly told team owner Robert Kraft that he intends to play until he’s 45 years old.

That year, Garoppolo played six games for the 49ers, winning his first five starts for San Francisco. With his performance, the 49ers installed Garoppolo as their franchise quarterback and rewarded him with a five-year deal worth $137.5 million. After playing just three games in the 2018 season due to a torn ACL, Garoppolo bounced back this season as he led the 49ers to a 13-3 record in the regular season and steered them to a spot in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Brady and the Patriots, for their part, lost to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game.

Garoppolo admires Brady’s preparation

On Wednesday, Hayden Bird of Boston.com reported that Garoppolo was asked if he has spoken to Brady before the biggest game of his career and what lessons he learned from the 42-year-old quarterback that he could use against the Packers. While he hasn’t personally talked to Brady, recently, Garoppolo said he has put to heart his former teammate’s consistency in preparing for a game, whether it is a playoff game or a Super Bowl.

“Whatever it was, the first playoff game, the Super Bowl, he was very consistent between all of it and I think that just goes into your preparation throughout the week,” Garoppolo said. The 49ers quarterback added that he learned, from Brady, the value of consistent preparation. “If you are prepared going into the game then you’re going to play like that,” he added. Brady and Garoppolo had a reunion, of sorts, when they got together at the 2019 Kentucky Derby along with other current and former Patriots.

Brady lauds Garoppolo for his success with 49ers

In a recent interview, with Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio, Brady lauded Garoppolo for a job well done with the 49ers. The veteran quarterback also said that he’s lucky to have played alongside Garoppolo for the Patriots. “I was fortunate to play with Jimmy, and really enjoyed our time together,” said Brady, adding that he watched Garoppolo develop from a rookie into a “really terrific quarterback.” With Garoppolo under center, the 49ers developed into a Super Bowl contender, making it to their first NFC title game since 2013.

In the regular season, Garoppolo threw for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. Brady’s future with the Patriots is uncertain as he will soon turn free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career.