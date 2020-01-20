Amid talks about his future and his possible destinations, veteran quarterback Tom Brady’s best chance to succeed remains with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN analyst and host Mike Greenberg. During Monday’s episode of Get Up where the hosts tackled Brady’s “I’m open-minded about the process” comment, Greenberg pointed out that the veteran quarterback’s primary consideration is where he could get his best chance to win and not a lose a lot of football games.

“Maybe I’m crazy, but I still think the best place for him to do that is in New England, Greenberg said, adding that if Brady's primary motivation is to try and win one Super Bowl before he’s done, the veteran quarterback should stick with the Patriots because they would give him his best chance to succeed.

“He’s been winning there for a long time,” stressed Greenberg, adding that Brady also has an offensive coordinator that he trusts, referring to Josh McDaniels, who opted to stay after not getting a head coaching job with the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns. Brady, for his part, has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers and the soon-to-be Las Vegas Chargers.

Patriots let Brady down last season

Greenberg stressed that the Patriots let Brady down last season when it comes to wide receivers.

“Look at all of these rookie receivers, Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, who got drafted after N’Keal Harry. How good they would look in New England,” said Greenberg. Harry, the Patriots’ 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was a disappointment in his rookie season, recording just 12 catches for 105 yards and two scores in seven games. The Patriots traded for Mohamed Sanu before the deadline, but he also failed to live up to expectations.

The Patriots signed talented wideout Antonio Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million before the start of the season. However, Brown’s tenure with the Patriots lasted just 11 days after the organization released him due to his off-field troubles, including multiple sexual assault allegations. Earlier, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan urged the Patriots to give Brady additional weapons in case he returns to New England.

Ex-kicker says Raiders not a good fit for Brady

During UFC 246 in Las Vegas, Brady sparked rumors about a possible stint with the Raiders when he was spotted talking to team owner Mark Davis. After the fight, UFC president Dana White added fuel to the fire when he declared that Brady would play for the Raiders if he leaves the Patriots. During Monday’s “Get Up”, retired NFL kicker Pat McAfee said the Raiders would not be a perfect fit for the 42-year-old Brady.

However, McAfee said the Raiders would very much welcome the opportunity to have the greatest quarterback of all time on their side.