After the New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl trophy following a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVIII, rumors swirled about a possible biopic about veteran quarterback Tom Brady. This was revealed during Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by Jimmy Fallon himself, per a report by Kelli Boyle of E! News.

According to Fallon, the talk centered on who will play the 42-year-old Brady and the name of actor Matt Bomer was mentioned for the role. Fallon even put up a photoshopped image of Bomer in Brady’s uniform and the actor’s resemblance with the veteran quarterback is uncanny.

When asked by Fallon if Bomer would play the part if the opportunity presents itself, the actor joked, "First of all, I wish I looked like Tom Brady." Bomer then turned serious, saying “I think there are more chapters in the biopic of Tom Brady,” saying that the veteran quarterback still has several playing years left in him. The actor added that by the time that a Brady biopic is ready to make, he will be old by then. However, Bomer said he will “give it a shot” if the offer to play the Patriots quarterback comes.

Brady not yet ready to retire

Bomer is right about waiting for additional chapters in the Brady biopic since the veteran quarterback plans to play until he’s 45 years old. But for what team remains a big question as Brady will turn free agent for the first time in his 20-year career on March 18, putting his future with the Patriots in doubt.

In his most recent interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady said he will be open-minded with the free-agent process and will embrace whatever the future brings.

Previously, Brady hinted that he wants to stay with the Patriots, who drafted him 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Several experts have given their take on Brady’s foray into free agency, saying it would be best for him to stick with the Patriots because he has a greater chance of succeeding in New England than anywhere else. Rumors have it that Brady would be pursued by other teams, such as the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas-bound Oakland Raiders.

Brady reacts to offensive line coach’s retirement

Dante Scarnecchia on Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL after 34 years as Patriots offensive line coach. All in all, Scarnecchia coached for 36 years in the NFL, including two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Several Patriots, led by Brady, reacted to Scarnecchia’s retirement with an Instagram comment, per Zach Cox of New England Sports Network (NESN). Brady commented on the Patriots’ Instagram post on Scarnecchia’s retirement, saying “Couldn’t have been a greater man or coach! What a privilege to play and work with Dante for two decades.”

The veteran quarterback added that Scarnecchia is the definition of the Patriot Way — consistent and dependable EVERY DAY!!” The Patriots have several voids to fill in their coaching staff with Scarnecchia’s retirement and the move of Joe Judge and Bret Bielema to the New York Giants.