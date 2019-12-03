The chances of the New England Patriots winning their seventh Super Bowl trophy dropped following their 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans. After ruling the AFC for most of the season, the Patriots are now the No. 2 seed in the conference behind the Baltimore Ravens. While the Patriots and Ravens have identical 10-2 marks, Baltimore has the upper hand, when it comes to a tiebreak, due to their 37-20 win over New England in Week 9. Based on his latest Instagram post, veteran quarterback Tom Brady looks like he’s moving on from their second loss of the season to their next opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a must-win game at Gillette Stadium.

Brady on to Kansas City

Brady posted a photo of him with some members of the offensive line and his receivers with a quote “A man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits.” This team will never quit!” He ended it with the hashtag #OnToKC, referring to the last season’s AFC Championship rematch against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Brady’s post drew comments from his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen and from current and former Patriots, including Joe Thuney, Chandler Jones, Tedy Bruschi, Shaq Mason, Dont’a Hightower, Aqib Talib, and Brandin Cooks.

Golf superstar Rory McIlroy and broadcaster Erin Andrews also commented on the post.

Jones posted three GOAT emojis, referring to Brady’s status as the Greatest of All Time while Thuney commented “no doubt.” Bruschi, for his part, commented: “Already understood brother #OntoKC.” Mason commented: “Straight up!” Hightower said, “Straight like that” and Cooks commented: “respect.” Bundchen, for her part, commented: “Let’s go,” with a fistbump emoji. McIlroy said, “LFG!!!” while Andrews commented with a two flexed biceps emoji.

Earlier, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre said he won’t count the Patriots out, especially with their ability to step up their game with everything is on the line.

Brady doesn't have a prediction

When asked by Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio if he thinks that the Patriots have what it takes to make a run at the Super Bowl, Brady said he doesn’t have a prediction, but they have a plan and everyone should be committed to it. Brady explained that the Patriots cannot control the outcome, but the team can control the practice, the process, the attitude, the confidence and building trust with teammates as they prepare for games.

“If you do those things, you have good results,” said Brady.

Brady emphasized that focusing on things that they can control could go a long way toward changing results. “If you're always focused on results I think sometimes you get off track,” the 42-year-old signal-caller said. Brady and the offense struggled for most of their game against the Texans before finding their groove by scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. In an earlier interview on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, Brady defended his receivers, saying his teammates are working hard.