The New England Patriots lost their grip on the AFC top seed following their 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football at NRG Stadium. The loss dropped them to 10-2, still tied for the best record in the AFC with the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Ravens have the edge in tiebreak because of their 37-20 win over the Patriots in Week 9. Despite this, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is not losing faith on veteran quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots to make another deep playoff run amid their offensive struggles.

During his show on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Favre said Brady has been so good and consistent for so long and his steady play remain the same.

HOF Quarterback @BrettFavre discussed the struggles of the #Patriots offense this season...



"He [Tom Brady] has always been a guy who wears his emotions on his sleeve."



👇MUST LISTEN👇 pic.twitter.com/qn8ZLXmNlT — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) December 2, 2019

Favre, per a report by Justin Leger of NBC Sports, pointed out to the new pieces around Brady that have yet to find their connection with the 42-year-old signal caller.

“I think it’s more the pieces around him,” said Favre, obviously referring to new guys such as wide receivers N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu. Brady completed just 24 of 47 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. The veteran quarterback relied mainly on his long-time teammates Julian Edelman and James White, whom he targeted 23 times. Edelman caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown while White caught eight passes for 98 yards and two scores for the Patriots. Harry was targeted just once after he failed to properly protect the pass that was intercepted by cornerback Bradley Roby. Earlier, Brady defended his wide receivers, saying they were doing everything they can.

Favre says Patriots could make another deep playoff run

Despite the Patriots’ offensive struggles, Favre said he would not count Brady and company out. Favre said Brady’s emotional sideline outburst was meant to bring out the best out of his guys. “I respect him. I think the guy is a tremendous player and leader. He will find a way to bring it out of those guys,” said Favre, adding that the Patriots have the ability to step up their game in order to make another deep postseason run. “It’s like something clicks, and it’s like the light switch is turned on,” said Favre, adding that Brady and Edelman have the capacity to succeed anytime and they could inspire other guys to perform and help the Patriots clinch their seventh Super Bowl trophy. In an earlier interview, Favre defended Brady’s struggles, saying his age has nothing to do with his performance.

Sanders believes help for Brady on its way

After their loss to the Texans, expect the Patriots to add another wide receiver in the coming weeks to help Brady, according to Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. During “NFL Gameday” on NFL Network, Sanders predicted that the Patriots could sign a veteran wideout who could help the Patriots down the stretch and in the playoffs. “I guarantee it, something’s going to happen within the next few weeks in the receiver department,” said Sanders, adding the Patriots need to provide Brady some additional help in order to succeed.