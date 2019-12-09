New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career after this season. This early, there were talks about his possible destination. It was earlier raised that Brady could join the Los Angeles Chargers or the Tennessee Titans after this season. Earlier, it was reported that the Denver Broncos could be interested in Brady after their failed Joe Flacco experiment this season. There were also reports that this could be Brady’s last season and he could call it a career after a two-decade stint with the Patriots.

But for ESPN’s Field Yates, only one team is a perfect fit for Brady, and it was a no-brainer. In his article, Yates said the only perfect team for Brady is no less than the Patriots.

Patriots would allow Brady to compete at a high level

While it is possible for Brady to finish his career elsewhere, Yates said staying in New England would allow him to compete at the highest level and cement his legacy as a rare player who plays for one team in his entire career. Yates said it would make sense for both Brady and the Patriots to negotiate a one-year deal that would allow the veteran quarterback to play into his age-42 season in New England. In the offseason, the Patriots signed Brady to a two-year contract extension worth $70 million, but it was essentially worthless since the additional two years are voidable after this season.

Earlier, Tom’s father, Tom Brady Sr. said his son’s future in New England depends on head coach Bill Belichick. However, the elder Brady said his son’s career would not stop if Belichick decides to move to another quarterback next season. Brady Sr. said that even the great Joe Montana switched to the Kansas City Chiefs after a 14-year career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Don’t rule out Patriots, says ESPN analyst

The Patriots may have dropped to 10-3 following their 23-16 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, but don’t count them out just yet, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

In his column, Graziano said the Patriots shouldn’t be ruled out as a Super Bowl LIV winner despite their latest debacle. “But really only because history grants them the benefit of the doubt,” said Graziano. The analyst said all is not well in House Belichick following back-to-back losses to the Houston Texans and the Chiefs and there are problems to be solved if they want to repeat. “We’ve just seen Brady and Belichick solve their problems too many times to rule them out,” said Graziano. The Patriots will have an easy assignment in the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday before they take on the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in the last two weeks of the season.

If they sweep their last three games, the Patriots will finish with a 13-3 record and earn a first-round bye.