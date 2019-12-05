New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took to Instagram to wish his daughter Vivi a happy 7th birthday. Brady posted a photo of Vivi playing in a toy box with her name engraved on the front and accompanied it with a warm message “Our sweet Girlie Girl turns 7. What a great year it has been. We love you Vivi.”

Some of Brady’s former teammates, including Willie McGinest and LeGarrette Blount, and even actor Mark Wahlberg, who is a known Patriots fan, showed their love by extended their birthday greeting to Vivi.

One notable reaction came from free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, who commented two hearts on Brady’s post. Patriots fans were quick to react, calling on Brown to return to the team and help Brady in the stretch run.

User patsfan197 commented “Happy Birthday, did you wish for AB to help your dad” while user gino_monteiro24 said “@ab we need you back bro. @tombrady has no help this year.” User by_robs urged “@ab return to New England PLEASE” while johnny.bravo21 commented “@ab Let's go!!! We need this man back!” Fans are not the only ones who are calling for Brown’s return to the Patriots. According to a report by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, several Patriots players and coaches want the team to re-sign Brown, per his sources.

Brady not trying to bring back Brown

The Patriots signed Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million after he was released by the Oakland Raiders before the start of the season. However, Brown’s stint in New England lasted just 11 days after he was cut due to allegations of rape and sexual assault. After he was cut, Brown slammed Patriots CEO Robert Kraft for his involvement in a spa scandal in a now-deleted tweet. Recently, Brown apologized to Kraft and the organization for the distraction and the bad media that he brought to the team.

Did you really miss it? Click on the button below to stay up to date on the news you cannot miss, as soon as they happen. NFL New England Patriots

Brown added that he simply wanted to become an asset to the Patriots. Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington floated the possibility that Brady might be behind Brown’s apology, to encourage Kraft to bring him back. However, Brady denied the claim, saying he was not trying to bring back Brown to the Patriots. The 42-year-old quarterback said he merely “liked” Brown’s apology to support the wide receiver’s effort “to become the best person that he can be.”

Gisele wows fans with yellow swimsuit

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, also took to Instagram to greet their daughter.

The 39-year-old Bundchen posted a photo of her and Vivi wearing matching yellow swimsuits while soaking up the sun on the beach. Gisele accompanied the photo with the caption: “Happy birthday, my sunshine. “I am so lucky to be your mother! Thank you for brightening each day of our lives. We love you so much!” Brady then commented “Our little sunshine in Daddy’s favorite color!!"