Analyst Stephen A. Smith of ESPN declared that the Buffalo Bills don't stand a chance against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. During Friday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Smith said he doesn't see the Bills and second-year quarterback Josh Allen pulling off a surprise in Foxborough. According to Smith, the best chance for the Bills to beat the Patriots was at New Era Field. "I think their best shot to beat New England was in Buffalo. I think that opportunity was missed," said Smith, referring to the Bills’ 16-10 loss to the Patriots in Week 4.

The analyst said the Bills will be up against the best defense in the league with the best corner in Stephon Gilmore. "Stephon Gilmore, we know what he does to elite receivers, he shuts them down," Smith said of Gilmore's showdown against top Bills receiver John Brown, who has 71 catches for 1,007 yards and five touchdowns this season. “Your second leading receiver for the Bills is Cole Beasley, I don’t see that working out for you,” Smith said.

Brady will be a problem for the Bills

According to Smith, the best shot for the Bills to have a chance to beat the Patriots is to have quarterback Josh Allen to use his speed by running the football.

“Let’s see how effective that’s going to be,” said Smith, who added that he likes running back Devin Singletary. This season, Singletary has rushed 136 times for 729 yards and two scores. The other problem for the Bills is Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who has a 31-3 record against Buffalo in his career.

Smith said he doesn’t expect a blowout, but he believes that the Patriots will capture an early lead that the Bills would not overcome. “I see the Patriots winning the game like 24-13,” said Smith. The Patriots entered the week as a seven-point favorite over the Bills. At 11-3, the Patriots still lead the AFC East but the Bills are just one game behind at 10-4. If the Patriots win, they can notch their 11th straight AFC East title. Earlier, the Patriots dubbed their upcoming clash with the Bills as the biggest game of the year and they are treating it as a playoff showdown.

If the Patriots beat the Bills and the Miami Dolphins in their season finale, they will bag the No. 2 seed in the AFC and the first-round bye that goes with it.

Kellerman believes Brady, Belichick will find a way to win

Smith’s “First Take” co-host, Max Kellerman, a known Patriots hater, presented contrasting views for the clash between New England and Buffalo. Kellerman said he expects the Patriots to beat the Bills in Week 16 but insisted that Allen will outplay Brady on Saturday. “I think Belichick and Brady will figure out a way to have the game won,” said Kellerman. However, Kellerman said Allen, as a dual-threat quarterback, can use his speed to run the football, a thing that Brady can’t do. Earlier, Smith slammed Kellerman for claiming that head coach Bill Belichick, and not Brady, should be credited for the Patriots dynasty.