Cincinnati Bengals' running back Joe Mixon grabbed part of the spotlight with his second-highest output of the season in their 34-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Mixon, a three-year rusher, ran for 136 yards on 25 carries in a losing effort. However, Mixon was rewarded after the game as he had a chance to shake hands and had a little talk with Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady at midfield. Mixon detailed his meeting with Brady on his Twitter account, where he said “Bruh..

I still can’t believe I shook @TomBrady hand today and had a lil conversation with him.” The starstruck Mixon added, “I ain’t gone lie I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask.”

Bruh.. I still can’t believe I shook @TomBrady hand today and had a lil conversation with him😂 I ain’t gone lie I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask🤦🏽‍♂️😂 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) December 16, 2019

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Brady, who is known for his generosity, sends Mixon one of his famous jersey, which recently topped the sales on Cyber Monday at Fanatics.com.

In their 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins, running back Adrian Peterson and offensive lineman Donald Penn both asked Brady for his game-worn jersey. Peterson was the first to ask Brady so the veteran quarterback quickly obliged. When Penn made his request, Brady told the offensive lineman that he would send him a different one, a promise that he fulfilled.

Patriots clinch 11th straight postseason berth

The Patriots have set a new NFL record in terms of their postseason streak after booking their 11th straight ticket to the playoffs with their win over the Bengals.

Did you really miss it? Click on the button below to stay up to date on the news you cannot miss, as soon as they happen. NFL New England Patriots

The Patriots have extended their lead over the Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts, who both reached the playoffs nine straight times. The last time the Patriots missed the playoffs was in 2008 when Brady suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. Brady completed 15 of 29 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots improved to 10-3 on the season. "Yeah, it was good. This team has been working hard, and trying to put ourselves into good positions,” Brady said of the Patriots’ playoff-clinching win.

Brady also lauded the defense for delivering five turnovers and helping the team improve to 6-2 on the road, a vast improvement from their 3-5 mark last season. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore recorded two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, while fellow corner J.C. Jackson also tallied two picks.

Brady jokes about moving Gilmore to wideout

During his post-game press conference, Brady was asked about petitioning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and head coach Bill Belichick to put Gilmore on offense as wide receiver.

"Yeah, that was pretty sweet. Yeah, we could put him over there,” Brady said. This season, Gilmore is a strong candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards after he has tallied six interceptions and two pick-six.