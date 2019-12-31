It may take a while before Ohio State Buckeyes fans get over the team’s loss to the Clemson Tigers in Saturday’s 2019 Fiesta Bowl. Sadness and disappointment are the dominant feelings in Buckeye Nation right now.

A lot of people think that the team would have won if it were not for the divisive officiating calls that went against them.

Fans are now asking for the termination of refs officiating in the match.

The Ohio faithful showed their frustration, one fan posted on Twitter, "This might be the worst officiating decision in #CFBPlayoff history.

There is no way that's not a catch. OSU is being robbed of this game."

Head coach Ryan Day himself acknowledged that anger is one way to describe what they felt after the Buckeyes’ season-ending loss to the Clemson Tigers. He said that Ohio State’s football program is currently reviewing the film to see if there are complaints that they can build on.

What Ohio State Buckeyes face in 2020

Expectations are high for the Buckeyes after its excellent performance in the 2019 football season.

With Jeff Hafley and Mike Yurcich bolting from Ohio State for Boston College and Texas respectively, Ryan Day will have to look for skilled coaches and coordinators for the Buckeyes next season. Both coaching staff members were instrumental in the improvement seen in the team’s gameplay. Whoever will be chosen to replace them will have huge shoes to fill.

Another issue that might come up for the Buckeyes is the fact that three of their strongest wide receivers just graduated. Austin Mack, Binjimen Victor, and K.J. Hill will be leaving a huge gap in the receiver corps. Thankfully, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has amazing talents to work within Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jameson Williams.

J.K. Dobbins to enter 2020 NFL Draft

The past few days have been tough for the Buckeyes after running back J.K. Dobbins confirmed he will be joining the NFL Draft. Dobbins, considered as one of the Buckeyes’ top stars, announced the news on his Twitter account. In the tweet, he thanked Buckeye Nation for the support and love that he has received in the past three years.

He will be forgoing his senior year in college for the football draft.

The running back had an impressive stint in Ohio State. In the recently concluded Fiesta Bowl, he achieved the university’s single-season rushing record. He also became the second player in all-time Buckeye history to ever rush for 1,000 yards for every season.

Buckeyes lands tight end Sam Hart

Despite all the bad news, there is still a bright spot for Scarlet and Gray after tight end Sam Hart commits to the team’s 2021 class. Hart is now the seventh person to make a commitment to Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class. Hailing from Aurora, Colorado, he is the no.

22 tight end in 247Sports rankings. Let us know what you think about Ohio State Buckeyes' controversial defeat, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more football news and updates.