Two of the best rappers of all-time lauded New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after he was selected as the second signal-caller on the NFL 100 All-Time team, behind his childhood idol Joe Montana. In an Instagram post, Brady paid tribute to Montana and expressed his gratitude for being selected to the elite list. Brady recalled that he was 4 years old when he watched Montana played at Candlestick Park on Jan. 10, 1982 and witnessed the “The Catch”, which is considered one of the plays in football history,” Brady said, adding that he feels surreal today to be on this list alongside my idol.

“I’m very honored and humbled,” added Brady. The veteran quarterback's post drew comments from various personalities, including his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who commented “Congratulations my love! Te amo.”

Teammates congratulate Brady

Several current and former teammates congratulated Brady for the honor that he received, including tight end Ben Watson, linebacker Jamie Collins and former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest. In his comment, Watson said he grew up watching Joe Montana and his favorite player, Jerry Rice.

Now, Watson said he’s honored to have his locker next to Brady. “My grandkids ain’t gonna believe this lol. Congratulations brother....and you still ain’t done!!” Watson added. However, among the top comments belong to legendary rappers Diddy and Snoop Dogg, who lauded Brady for making it to the team. Diddy commented “Can’t stop won’t stop” that he followed with three flexed biceps emojis while Snoop Dogg called Brady as the new Joe for this era. “Trust Me 2step tommy u are the goat so says Snoop dogg,” the rapper added. In an earlier interview on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show”, Brady called the selection as an incredible honor. This was the second straight honor given to Brady in the past two weeks. Recently, he was named by Sporting News as the NFL Athlete of the Decade for his three Super Bowl wins from 2010 to 2019.

Belichick lauds Brady’s leadership

In an interview on WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni & Fauria, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Brady’s timely quarterback sneaks and runs could be contagious for the team and further enhances his good leadership. In their 24-17 win over the Bills, Brady converted a quarterback sneak into a first down and ran the ball near the goal line to pave way for Rex Burkhead’s go-ahead touchdown run in the fourth. The Patriots will next face the Miami Dolphins and their former defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Sunday. Flores, who worked under Belichick for 15 years before accepting the Dolphins’ head coaching job, said he would put friendship aside in their Sunday’s clash.