Days before their clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wants the team to finish their regular season strong. While he's happy being division champs, Brady said during an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio that the Patriots have bigger goals ahead which they need to earn during the postseason. Brady said if they win against Miami this weekend, they will earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the postseason.

After that, Brady said they need to win to move on deep into the postseason.

During the interview, Brady admitted that the Patriots have had shares of challenges this season, but they are in a good position from a winning standpoint with a 12-3 record, adding that a lot of teams would want to trade places with New England. Brady said the fought through some adversities after back-to-back losses by winning their last two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. With the chance to play Miami at home, the veteran quarterback said thy have a chance to finish strong and improve to 13-3, which would be a great way to end their season.

Brady addresses future anew

During the interview, Brady discussed his future, on whether he will play or retire after this season. "I think I've said for a long time, my tune hasn't changed. I hope to continue playing," said Brady, who earlier declared his intention to play until he’s 45 years old. The 42-year-old Brady will become a free agent in the offseason for the first time and has a chance to test the market if he’s not signed to a deal by the Patriots before that. Brady said that he has short- and long-term goals, but it is hard to predict the future with football being a contact sport so he’s counting his blessings every time that he walks off the field healthy. Earlier, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Brady has three options after this season – return to the Patriots, retire, or play for another team.

Schefter said returning to the Patriots is the least likely option for Brady.

Brady slams critics of videotaping issue

Brady also called out the critics who are trying to create a big fuss about the issue where a Patriots production crew was caught filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline in Cleveland. “I think a lot of people are making a lot of nothing,” said Brady. However, Brady said the team is not distracted by the issue since they are focused on winning. Since the issue emerged, the Patriots won back-to-back games. They will go for a third straight win against the Dolphins, which they consider as a playoff game. The Patriots entered the week as a 15.5-point favorite over Miami, which they defeated, 43-0, in Week 2.