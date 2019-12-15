The Nebraska football team got yet another commit in its 2020 class on Sunday. The Huskers reeled in inside linebacker Keyshawn Greene, who announced he had committed on Twitter.

Greene is one of the best 'backers in the entire class and one of the best players in the state of Florida. He's also someone who was committed to Florida State just a few days ago but decided to become a free agent.

It appears the Huskers are benefitting from the Seminoles firing their head coach during the season. In contrast, the Cornhuskers have just given their head coach a two-year extension.

This despite the fact that Frost has posted two straight losing seasons since coming to Lincoln.

Greene is the third player to commit to the Huskers in the last four days and technically the fifth since Thanksgiving. One of those five commits, Jamoi Hodge has since decommitted.

The JUCO linebacker claims that he didn't want to leave the Nebraska football team's class, but the coaches told him they no longer had room for him.

Considering the Huskers have lodged the commits of two linebackers since Hodge became a free-agent, the story seems to make some sense.

Running up the ranks

With 17 total commits now, the Nebraska football team has gotten itself up to 21st in the 247Sports rankings. Considering the team started the last week somewhere just outside the Top 30 for the 2020 class, it's not a surprise why Husker fans are excited for the latest pledges.

After Greene's commit, Nebraska moved from 24 to 21. They had briefly moved up to 23rd after the commitment of Omar Manning, but other teams managed to shift those rankings a bit in the succeeding hours.

Rivals had the Huskers sitting at number 23 after the Manning commit. They had been ranked 28th before the JUCO wide receiver announced he was coming to Nebraska.

The commit of Keyshawn Greene has given them another boost and they now sit with the 22nd best class for the year according to that recruiting site.

Staying with the Big Ten Powers

The commits have the Nebraska football team making noise in the Big Ten as well. For the second straight year, the Cornhuskers are looking like they will finish at least fourth in the conference.

That's important to Husker fans because it means they are finishing with the best class in the Big Ten West. The Huskers are sitting behind Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State according to both recruiting sites. It should be pointed out Scott Frost and company also have 8-10 fewer commits, currently, than any of the top three schools in the conference.

NU also has several other top prospects at least considering the Nebraska football team come signing day. The early signing period starts this Wednesday, December 18.