Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo is having a rollercoaster of a season in Serie A. The Juventus man now has scored five goals in his last four appearances in one of the toughest leagues in the world. His brace and Leonardo Bonnuci’s header against Udinese not only gave Turin a 3-1 win but also sent the Portuguese goal tally to 11 goals in 19 games across all competitions. He is now the only Soccer player, in Europe’s best five elite leagues, to rack up double goal figures in 15 consecutive seasons.

Udinese thrashed by Juventus

Udinese got their consolation goal from Ignacio Pusetto.

The loss now leaves the team at a bad spot, which might see them relegated at the end of the season if, going forward, nothing is done to change the dismal results. Up to now, Udinese has only managed to collect 15 points from 19 league games, just two short of the relegation zone.

Gianluigi Buffon matches Alessandro Del Piero’s all-time club record appearances

Apart from the Juventus win, Buffon also had another reason to celebrate when the referee blew the whistle to bring the match between Juventus and Udinese to an end.

The former Italian national team’s goalkeeper had just matched Alessandro Del Piero’s 478 club appearances. Indeed it was a memorable outing for the one-time World Cup winner. Unfortunately, he did not get the ever-elusive clean sheet on that historic day.

Juventus' lethal attacking trio

It is now evident that Maurizio Sarri has succeeded in arriving on a deadly trio in his attacking arsenal. The trio of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the striking force is now paying off immensely.

The three players have showcased amazing chemistry, which is central to the exemplary performances Juventus is enjoying. According to SportsStar, Sarri said, "It's the first time that we've managed to really attack the game after a Champions League fixture." He went further to say, "At this moment, those three are in good shape and we were facing an Udinese side that doesn't really keep possession, they like to try long balls."

The Serie A table standings are shaping up with stiff competition present at the top.

At the moment, Inter Milan and Juventus tie at number one, with the former leading the Old Lady thanks to its goal difference. It will be interesting to watch how the battle between the two teams pans out at the end of the season. Antonio Conte is dedicated to changing the narrative of Juventus being the usual winners of the Serie A title. However, it does not seem like Sarri is ready to let that happen. The title challenge is seriously hitting up, with only a guarantee of one winner. Stay tuned for more news and updates on football.