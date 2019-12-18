The Iowa Hawkeyes will be heading into the next season with one of the most impressive classes in college football history. The offensive half of the team’s 2020 class will comprise two wide receivers, three offensive linemen, two running backs, two tight ends, and a quarterback. Of the ten offensive players, three are rated four-stars while the rest got three-star scores.

After the University of Iowa announced the lineup, 247Sports ranked the team’s 2020 class no. 5 in the Big Ten. Nationally, they have been designated the no — 25 rankings. While the football team retained its Big Ten ranking from last year, its national rank is a big boost when compared to 2018’s no. 41 placement.

University of Iowa’s offensive commits

Quarterback Deuce Hogan was the first to commit to the Hawkeyes. A three-star player from Grapevine Faith Christian High School in Texas, Hogan got offers from ten other universities, including Oklahoma State and Syracuse. He, however, stuck with Iowa State because his offensive play fits with the team’s previous performances.

Four-star Tyler Elsbury, on the other hand, has been hailed as among the most physically "imposing offensive guards in the Midwest". He has been described as being perfect for the Iowa offensive lineman mold.

Elsbury is already being discussed as a potential second-day NFL Draft pick when he finishes his university studies.

Kansas native Mason Richman got major offers from twelve universities to become the defensive end. But he ultimately chose the offensive tackle position that the Hawkeyes wants for him. Early enrolling will boost his chances of shining next year as that will give him more time to get used to an offensive position.

Other commits to the University of Iowa football program are running backs Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams; offensive guard Josh Volk; tight end Elijah Yelverton and Luke Lachey; and wide receiver Diante Vines and Quavon Matthews.

Iowa Hawkeyes’ showing in the 2019 season

The Hawkeyes had a decent showing for its 2019 season. The team tallied a 9-3, 6-3 in Big Ten play so far and is currently ranked no. 19 on the AP Poll. They also got an invitation for the Holiday Bowl, where they will battle the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans.

Hawkeyes on AP All-Americans team

In other related news, three Hawkeyes were recently recognized for their consistent performance in the season. Kicker Keith Duncan, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, and defensive end A.J.

Epenesa got named to the AP All-America Team. Duncan got drafted into the first team while Wirfs and Epenesa were named to the second team.