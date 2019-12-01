Since Nebraska football' season came to an end, there have been many current and former players weighing in on just what direction the program is going. Count former defensive star Jason Peter among those who still believes Scott Frost has the Cornhuskers pointed in the right direction.

Peter took to Twitter earlier this weekend to lend his voice to those who believe in what the current coaching staff is doing. He tweeted out, "hopefully everyone had a great turkey day! Yesterday sucked, without question but I'm asking all of you to stick with Scott and his staff.

I'm lucky that I get "access" to these guys and get to see what's happening day-to-day. They're on the right path! The wins will come, I believe that."

The post came one day after the Nebraska football team sealed it's third straight losing season. After trailing Iowa 24-10 early on Friday, the Nebraska football team came all the way back to tie it at 24 in the third quarter. The team could not finish the comeback however and eventually lost 27-24 on a last-second field goal.

After the game, there were more than a few people who questioned Scott Frost's play calling. Some fans pinned the loss squarely on the Huskers' head coach.

Peter's history with Nebraska football

Jason Peter knows what it takes to win National Championships. He played on three of them under former head coach Tom Osborne. A member of the 1994, 1995 and 1997 title teams, his last one was alongside them quarterback and now head coach, Scott Frost.

After an NFL career that was cut short by injuries and drug dependency, Peter has forged a reputation as a vocal member of Nebraska football alumni. During the Mike Riley era, he had no compunction voicing his displeasure at the way things were being done. Since his former teammate has taken the helm, he hasn't waivered in his support.

At odds with former teammate

Peter's comments come one day after another former Husker struck a very different tone. Former quarterback Tommie Frazier took to Twitter on Saturday to blast Frost and his staff.

In his own Twitter post, Frazier proclaimed Frost "can't get it done."

Interestingly, Peter played with both men. The former defensive lineman spent his first two seasons at Nebraska when Frazier was leading the team to National Titles. His last two were when Scott Frost was at the helm. He clearly still has respect for Frazier as well, despite their difference of opinion.

When one Husker fan asked Peter to share his optimism with Frazier, he replied, "Tommie can say whatever he wants..he’s earned that right!

people making that conversation personal aren’t real fans in my eyes. He gave “everything but his last breath” to this program so I know where he’s coming from. It means something to him, to me..we need players like this!"