Nebraska football recruiting target Omar Manning caused quite the stir on Twitter late last week. The JUCO wide receiver posted a picture of himself with the caption, "I can already see what I'm on next year, that's some real 20/20 vision ..." and almost immediately was inundated with Husker fans who were quite excited about the post.

It wasn't simply the fact that Manning is one of the most highly sought after receivers in the JUCO ranks. It's not just that recruiting analysts already believe him to be a Nebraska lean.

It's what appeared alongside him in the picture that got Husker fans fired up.

The picture showed him in his current uniform for the Kilgore Junior College football team. But on one of his wrists was a couple of different bands. One of those wristbands was obviously a Nebraska football band. The others don't appear to be tied to any one school.

More than a few Cornhusker fans believe this was a hint at where the still uncommitted wide receiver is planning on going to school in 2020.

Battle between Nebraska and Oregon

Rated as a 4-star player by 247Sports' compositing rankings, the site also has the crystal ball predictions for Omar Manning heavily leaning towards the Huskers.

The top competition for the receiver appears to be Oregon, with Arkansas having an outside shot. The Razorbacks are also going through a regime change and that could eventually leave them completely out in the cold.

Manning is considered the top receiver target by some recruiting analysts for the Nebraska football team. The Huskers have been working hard over the last few weeks to shore up a receiver corps that will be quite thin when it comes to experience heading into next season. Manning is one of two JUCO receivers the Husker coaching staff are looking to bring in and the group is expected to try and lure at least another two high school receivers in as well.

Yep...and it’s definitely a Husker one...GBR ☠️🤣 pic.twitter.com/JoeEWxBOgs — Travis Salts (@HuskerSalts) December 1, 2019

Highly sought after high school

Omar Manning is one of those rare JUCO talents who was as highly recruited out of high school as he is now. He was a 4-star prospect out of Texas in the 2017 class and was the 26th ranked receiver in that class. He was also just outside of the top 150 total recruits in the entire class.

While recruiting analysts believed he was going to become a Texas Longhorn, he ended up committing to TCU.

He never appeared in a game for the Horned Frogs and eventually left the school. Last year he landed at Kilgore J.C. but it now appears he'll be leaving the state of Texas for the next phase of his college career. With the early signing period just a few weeks away, Nebraska football fans won't have to wait long to see if Manning's wearing the Husker wristband was indeed a hint at his plans.