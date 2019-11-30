On Friday, the New England Patriots reported that 17 players are questionable for their Week 13 clash against the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Based on the injury report, eight Patriots were limited in practice due to illness from the flu bug that hit their locker room. Among them were offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, linebackers Jamie Collins, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Joejuan Williams and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Also questionable for Sunday were Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), safety Patrick Chung (illness, heel and chest), defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head), wide receivers Phillip Dorsett (concussion), Julian Edelman (shoulder), Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Matthew Slater (hamstring), safety Nate Ebner (ankle/back) and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin). The Patriots already declared tight end Ryan Izzo as out due to illness. However, most of them could suit up against the Texans with Collins, Eluemunor and Gilmore returning to Thursday’s practice. Hightower, Wynn and Joejuan Williams participated in Friday’s training, per Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports.

Brady feels good, to play vs Houston

One notable name not on the injury report was quarterback Tom Brady, who was labeled as questionable after being limited on Thursday due to an elbow issue. When asked about the elbow during Friday’s press conference, Brady said he’s good to go on Sunday against the Texans, whom he has dominated in his career with a 10-1 record against them. “I feel pretty good. I feel pretty good, yeah,” said Brady, joking that he wouldn’t tell journalists anything significant because the opponent is listening.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

After that, Brady declared that he actually feels really good. “I mean that. I mean that,” said Brady. Brady also discussed the flu bug that hit the team, which reportedly started by Cannon, who played in their 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys even with the flu. Despite being a pretty healthy guy, Brady said he can’t avoid the flu all time time. “So, keep my immune system nice and strong if possible,” the 42-year-old quarterback said.

Brady lauds Texans QB Watson

When asked about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Brady said he got to know him at the Greenbrier and he’s heard great things about him.

“I have a great relationship with Billy (Texans head coach Bill O’Brien), and he really likes Deshaun a lot,” said Brady, who admitted watching Watson play in college. “So, really love watching him play. He’s a great leader for their team and he’s hard to stop,” said Brady.The Patriots, who lead the AFC with a 10-1 mark, are a 3.5-point favorite against the AFC South-leading Texans (7-4).