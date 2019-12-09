Bayern will be going head-to-head with Tottenham in the Champions League on December 11, 2019.

Bayern Munich lost their last game against M'gladbach, and the loss made them drop points and are 7th position in Bundesliga League. Although they have not performed well compared to the previous season, and need to improve.

Jose lost his first game in charge of Tottenham against Manchester United. He won his last match against Burnley with five goals to nil, and are 7th position in the EPL table.

Where can I watch Bayern and Tottenham live?

Tottenham and Bayern will play one another on December 11, 2019, at 3:00 PM ET in the Champions League. ESPN+ will stream this game live.

Bayern and Tottenham head-to-head (H2H)

Oct 1, 2019: Tottenham 2, Bayern 7 (Champions League)

Jul 31, 2019: Bayern 7, Tottenham 8 (Audi Cup)

Bayern Munich recent games.

Dec 07, 2019: M'gladbach 2, Bayern 1 (Bundesliga)

Nov 30, 2019: Bayern 1, Leverkusen 2 (Bundesliga)

Nov 26, 2019: Red Star 0. Bayern 6 (Bundesliga)

Nov 23, 2019: Duesseldorf 0, Bayern 4 (Bundesliga)

Nov 09, 2019: Bayern 4, Dortmund 0 (Bundesliga)

Tottenham recent games

Dec 7, 2019: Tottenham 5, Burley 0 (Premier League)

Dec 4, 2019: Manchester United 2, Tottenham (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2019: Tottenham 3, Bournemouth 2 (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2019: Tottenham 4, Olympiakos 2 (Champions League)

Nov 23, 2019: West Ham 2, Tottenham 3 (Champions League)

Team news

According to SB Nation, Jose has confirmed that Harry Kane will not play against Bayern Munich, and Tony Parrott might replace him.

Both Bayern and Spurs have secured their place in round 1. Bayern is in the first position, and Tottenham is in the second position for Group B.

Tolisso and Cuisance will be absent, on Wednesday, against Tottenham.

According to Bild, Cuisance had a foot injury in the training ground on 8 December, and he left the pitch with a Crutches.

Neuer is close to extending his contract, with Bayern Munich, which should expire in 2021, but the extension would last till 2023.

Sule, Lucas, Arp, Llolis, M. Vorm, Lemela, and Ben Davies will be absent due to injury.

Players to watch

Lewandowski is always ready to put the ball in the box, he has scored 24 goals and one assist this season and should be able to keep up the excellent performance.

Gnaby is a crucial player for Bayern Munich midfield, he has scored nine goals, and six assists this season. He has a good pace and could even score a goal in this match.

Son is one of the best Korean players in the world, and he has scored ten goals and nine assists.

Tottenham predicted lineup

Gazzaniga, Aurier, D. Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sissoko, Dier, Lucas, Ali, Son, Tony Parrott.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup

Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Tiago, Perisic, Muller, Goretzka, Coman, Lewandowski.