New England Patriots' fans made their disappointment known to their home team at halftime of their 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While the Patriots were heading to the locker room, the crowd booed their home team after it trailed the Chiefs, 20-7, after 30 minutes of play. During an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, veteran quarterback Tom Brady admitted that he heard the harsh reaction from their fans. “Yeah, you have 70,000 people out there. It's pretty loud," Brady said. "But, you know, that's what fans do." In that game, Brady completed just 19 of 36 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Fans have the right to express disappointment

Brady said the cheering or booing is a part of being in sports and everybody has a chance to do it. The 42-year-old quarterback said there’s plenty of times that they heard cheers from fans, but they also have the right to express their displeasure if players are not performing well. “They have every right to boo when we're not playing the way that we're capable,” said Brady. The veteran quarterback said he is focused on doing a better job on the field after suffering a second straight loss that dropped them to 10-3 on the season, good for first in the AFC East and second overall in the AFC.

“We've been through it before, it won't be the last time and that's OK it doesn't hurt our feelings,” the veteran signal-caller said. The Patriots will try to snap their losing slide when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Week 15. Brady appeared during Sunday’s press conference with a heavily wrapped right arm, but he assured fans that he’ll suit up against the Bengals.

Patriots explain video controversy

Days before their clash, a controversy emerged after it was reported that some Patriots' staffers filmed part of the Cleveland Browns-Bengals game from the press box.

The Bengals immediately reported the activity to the NFL, which confiscated the film. The Patriots earlier explained that the staffers were filming for their online documentary entitled "Do Your Job” about the team’s advance scouts, with the permission from the Browns but without the knowledge of the Bengals. Later, the Patriots claimed that one of the production crew members inadvertently filmed parts of the Browns-Bengals clash, a violation of NFL protocol, from the press box.

In a statement, the Patriots clarified that the sole purpose of the filming was to provide people with the job of advance scout on the road and there was no intention to use the footage for any other purpose.

The Patriots said the crew immediately turned over all the footage when questioned by the league. The team also clarified that the production crew is independent of the Patriots’ football operations. “We accept full responsibility for the actions of our production crew at the Browns-Bengals game,” the Patriots said.