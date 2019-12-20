After the New England Patriots’ 34-13 win over Cincinnati last week, young Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a chance to shake hands and had a brief conversation with veteran quarterback Tom Brady at midfield. Mixon detailed his encounter with Brady on his Twitter account, adding that he’s shy to ask for the Patriots’ quarterback’s No. 12 jersey. Brady responded on Twitter, saying a jersey is on its way to Mixon. On Friday, Mixon announced on Twitter that he received the signed jersey that Brady promised.

Mixon posted a photo of the signed jersey and his photo holding it with the caption “Man I say this in the most humbled way I’m so Blessed to be playing this game. Super Thankful for the G.O.AT. @TomBrady. Best Christmas gift ever. Later Today I’m headed down to the boys and girls club today to give the gift forward today with my own jersey’s.”

Man I say this in the most humbled way I’m so Blessed to be playing this game. Super Thankful for the https://t.co/eD9G0mRPE1. @TomBrady Best Christmas gift ever. Later Today I’m headed down to the boys and girls club today to give the gift forward today with my own jersey’s. pic.twitter.com/EpBtPSMigq — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) December 20, 2019

Brady’s kind gesture to Mixon was expected since he’s known for giving fellow players a signed jersey if they asked for it.

After their win over the Washington Redskins, veteran running back Adrian Peterson and offensive lineman Donald Penn asked for his game-worn jersey. Brady obliged to Peterson’s request and promised Penn that he would send him a signed jersey, a commitment that he fulfilled. Mixon impressed Brady and even head coach Bill Belichick for his strong play against the Patriots. The third-year rusher tallied 136 rushing yards on 25 carries. During their Twitter exchange, Mixon promised Brady that he would send something to the 42-year-old quarterback, probably his own signed jersey.

Edelman expected to play vs Bills

In Friday’s injury report, veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman was listed as questionable for their Saturday’s clash against the Buffalo Bills. According to the injury report, Edelman was limited in practice due to knee and shoulder issues.

However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Edelman is probably less banged up than he was last week and expected to play in their important clash against the Bills. Against the Bengals, Edelman was a game-time decision and was limited to just two catches for nine yards.

Edelman doesn’t want to discuss his injuries

During Thursday’s press conference, Edelman was asked about his injuries and the medical staff, but he refused to answer them, per a report by Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com. “Not answering questions about the medical staff," Edelman told the press. When asked again about his status physically, Edelman replied “not answering ‘physically’ questions” before abruptly ending his press conference. When asked about Edelman’s status, Brady acknowledged the veteran wide receiver’s toughness. According to Brady, Edelman wants to be out there playing and that gesture earned him a lot of respect from his teammates.