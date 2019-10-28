Hall of Famer and current NFL analyst Deion “Prime Time” Sanders believes that the New England Patriots are a shoo-in to win Super Bowl LIV. During Sunday’s NFL Gameday Prime on NFL Network, Sanders declared that the Patriots won’t win Super Bowl LIV if veteran quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman get kidnapped. “If Tom Brady and Julian Edelman get kidnapped, they will not win the Super Bowl,” Sanders replied to co-host Cole Wright’s question.

In a follow-up question, Wright asked Sanders if he believes that Patriots are a shoo-in for Super Bowl LIV. Fhe Hall of Famer replied “you have the No. 1 offense and the No. 1 defense in the NFL, what more is there to conversate about?” “You have arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time (Brady), the greatest darn coach of all time (head coach Bill Belichick), what more is there to talk about,” added Sanders.

The former cornerback and punt returner has a valid point as the Patriots are currently the No. 1 scoring team in the NFL with an average of 31.2 points per outing. They also have the No. 1 defense, limiting opponents to just 7.6 points through eight games.

The Patriots maintained their unbeaten record following a 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, both to Edelman, who finished with 8 catches for 78 yards.

Running back Sony Michel carried the ball 21 times for 74 yards and James White added 4 catches for 75 yards as the Patriots recorded 318 yards of total offense. The defense intercepted Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield once and forced three fumbles, two on Cleveland running back Nick Chubb. Even Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was limited to 5 catches for 52 yards, praised the Patriots’ defense, saying “this is a real defense.”

Beckham lauds Belichick for Win No. 300

Beckham also extended his congratulations to Belichick for getting his 300th win as head coach.

Initially, Beckham said he didn’t want Belichick to get his historic win against the Browns. But now that he did, Beckham bestowed praises on Belichick, calling him a “phenomenal coach.” “You could argue he’s the best ever,” said Beckham. Belichick is just the third coach in NFL history to make it to the 300-win plateau, joining Don Shula and George Halas, who tallied 347 and 324 victories in their coaching careers, respectively.

Brady sets new NFL mark

Brady added another milestone in his Hall of Fame-bound career as he set the new record for touchdowns by a quarterback aged 42 or older. With his 8-yard touchdown pass to Edelman in the first period, Brady eclipsed the record of 11 touchdowns set by Warren Moon in 1998. With his two touchdown passes against the Browns, Brady now has 13 TDs for the Patriots this season.