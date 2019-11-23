Max Kellerman, one of the hosts of ESPN’s First Take, is known to be a hater of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. In 2016, Kellerman became famous for predicting that Brady would “fall off a cliff” in the coming season and predicted that the veteran signal-caller is “going to be a bum in short order.” Since Kellerman’s prediction, Brady made it to three more Super Bowls, winning two. Earlier this year, Brady trolled Kellerman by posting on social media a picture of a speed gun registering the velocity of his throw at 61 miles per hour.

The speed of Brady’s throw even surpassed the NFL Combine velocities of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cleveland Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield, who are both known for their explosive arms. So it was a huge surprise that Kellerman sided with Brady over Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in their Sunday’s clash at Gillette Stadium.

Kellerman says Brady will outperform Prescott

“I actually think Brady’s gonna outperform Dak and you know how I feel about the cliff that he’s not an elite quarterback anymore.

That Patriots defense for a lot of this year has been incredible and let’s see Dak do what he’s been doing against a really, really good defense,” said Kellerman. Kellerman predicted that Prescott will have a tough time against the Patriots defense while Brady will have his way against Dallas, which will play without top linebacker Leighton Vander Esch due to his neck issue. “That makes it a little easier for Brady, plus the offensive line is getting healthier,” said Kellerman.

Former Cleveland Brown head coach, who joined the panel, sided with Kellerman, saying Brady has “proven it and he’s done it.” “These are the type of games that their team always time rises up and play extremely well in. This is gonna be a big ballgame and there’s no better coach in the National Football League than Belichick,” said Jackson, referring to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots (9-1) are eyeing a crucial win to further strengthen their grip in the AFC lead and protect their one-game lead over the surging Baltimore Ravens.

This season, Brady has thrown for 2,752 yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions and ran for three touchdowns. Prescott, for his part, has thrown for 3,221 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine picks and ran for three scores for the Cowboys, who lead the NFC East with a 6-4 mark. The Patriots are a 6.5-point favorite over the Cowboys.

Update on Dorsett’s injury

The status of wide receiver Phillip Dorsett playing against the Cowboys remains up in the air.

Dorsett was listed as questionable in Friday’s injury report due to a concussion and from the looks of it, he will miss the game against Dallas, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. Reiss said Dorsett has yet to be cleared to resume football activities. If Dorsett cannot play, he will join Mohamed Sanu (ankle injury) on the sideline. That leaves Brady with three available receivers in Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, and N’Keal Harry.

Brady was also a limited participant in Friday’s practice due to a right elbow issue.