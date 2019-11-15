Manchester City will be going head-to-head with Chelsea in the Premier League on November 23rd, 2019.

Where can Manchester City and Chelsea Live

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Time (US): 17:30

Date: November 23, 2019

TV Channel (US): TalkSport Radio World, BeIN Sports

Where can I watch the live stream for Manchester City and Chelsea

We recommend you use the BeIN Sports app to watch this game live on your mobile device, tablet or PC.

Team news

According to All Football. Man City players, La Porte, Erderson, Zinchenzo, Sane are injured and will be absent in this match.

Bernardo Silva received a red card in his last match against Liverpool and will be absent.

According to All Football. Chelsea players, Barkley, Rudiger, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic are injured and will be absent in this match.

One's to watch

Abraham

He has scored 11 Premier League goals and 4 assists he is currently the second position for highest Premier League goal scores. he has great speed and should be able to score against Manchester City.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Donald Trump

Sterling

He has scored 13 goals and 4 assists this season, the England striker has great speed and should be able to put up a fine performance against his opposition.

Man City and Chelsea head-to-head (H2H)

Feb 24, 2019, Chelsea 3, Man City (EPL)

Feb 10, 2019, Man City 6, Chelsea 0 (EPL)

Dec 08, 2018, Chelsea 2, Manchester City 0 (EPL)

Aug 05, 2018, Chelsea 0, Manchester City 2 (Community Shield)

Mar 04, 2018, Manchester City 1, Chelsea 0 (Premier League)

Manchester City recent games

Nov 10, 2019, Liverpool 3, Man City 1 (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2019, Atalanta 1, Man City 1 (Champions League)

Nov 2, 2019, Man City 2, Southampton 1 (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2019, Man City 3, Southampton 1 (EFL Cup)

Oct 26, 2019, Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 0

Home stats

They have played 22 games, scored 65 goals, conceded 19 goals. an average of 2.95 goals per game and an average of 0. 86 goals conceded.

Chelsea recent games

Nov 9, 2019, Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0 (Premier League)

Nov 5, 2019, Ajax 4, Chelsea 4 (Champions League)

Nov 2, 2019, Watford 1, Chelsea 2 (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2019, Man United 2, Chelsea 1 (EFL Cup)

Oct 26, 2019, Burnley 2, Chelsea 4 (Premier League)

Away stats

They have played 26 games, scored 63 goals, conceded 37, an average of 2.42 goals per game, and an average of 1.42 goals conceded.

Manchester City predicted lineup

Bravo, Walker, Stones, Felandinho, Angelino, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Folden, G.Jesus, Aguero, Sterling.

Chelsea predicted lineup

Kepa, Recce James, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, William, Abraham, Pulisic.

Prediction and betting tips.

The last game Man City played, they got defeated by Liverpool, making it their third Premier League loss this season.

With Sterling and Abraham with great form, both teams should score and this match should end over 2.5 goals.

The score prediction is

Man City 3, Chelsea 2