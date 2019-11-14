New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has repeatedly declared his intention to play until he’s 45 years old despite rumors indicating that he could retire after this season. However, Brady’s personal trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero said the 42-year-old quarterback might have changed his mind about his future plans. In an interview on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," Guerrero said Brady mentioned to him that he can still play until he’s 46 or 47.

"And now he's like, Alex, I think I can go to like 46 or 47,” Guerrero said. According to Guerrero, 45 years old is a realistic goal for Brady. Earlier, actor Matt Damon, a known Boston sports fan, said Brady could play longer if given enough protection and weapons. However, Guerrero has no idea about Brady’s future in New England after his contract ends in March 2020. The Patriots signed Brady to a two-year extension worth $70 million, but the additional years are voidable after this season, meaning Brady could turn free agent in 2020. "I don't know. It's not July 2020," Guerrero said, adding that he’s focused on getting Brady prepared for today’s practice.

Guerrero speaks about relationship with Belichick

In the past, there were reports about a rift between Guerrero and head coach Bill Belichick that led to cracks in the relationship between Brady and his head coach. Several years ago, Belichick reportedly banned Guerrero from Gillette Stadium and from boarding team flights. The veteran head coach also prevented Guerrero from staying in the Patriots’ sideline during games.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

However, Guerrero said there’s no truth to those stories, saying he could only laugh at it. “I see Bill in the hallways and he gives me high-five. He’s great. He’s awesome,” said Guerrero. Brady’s personal trainer added that Belichick is very supportive and he cannot say enough good things about him, about Patriots CEO Robert Kraft and the whole organization. Guerrero also denied that his decision to sell his house and move to Plymouth has anything to do with Brady’s future. “It was a good time to sell," said Guerrero, saying he and his wife decided that it was time to down-size.

Brady explains why he chose 45 as retirement age

During an interview with "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria" on WEEI on Wednesday, Brady was asked why chose 45 as the age he’d like to play until. According to Brady, he chose 45 because it’s a good goal to set and it’s a number that most guys have failed to achieve. Brady believes that he can still play until he’s 45 because of his love for the game. “I don’t know if or when I will ever not love it.

That’s the thing,” he explained. Brady also talked about rumors on his future with the Patriots, saying it’s a natural question for athletes who are getting older. While he believes that nothing lasts forever, Brady said he will do the best that he can do to achieve his career goal. “The fact I get to go out and play professional football at 42 is pretty cool. I still love doing it and I still love the competition,” said Brady, who is eyeing a seventh Super Bowl trophy in his 20-year NFL career.