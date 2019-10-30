Based on Las Vegas sportsbooks, the chance of the New England Patriots finishing with a 16-0 record in the regular season is getting stronger. The Patriots currently have an 8-0 record following their 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. According to Jeff Sherman of SuperBook USA, the win increased the Patriots’ odds of going undefeated this season. Three weeks ago, the Patriots were +750 to go undefeated, but following their win over the Browns, their odds to finish 16-0 went up to +500, according to Sherman.

The chance that they won’t finish undefeated is -700. Earlier, former NFL quarterback and current CBS football analyst Tony Romo expressed the belief that the Patriots could finish the season with an immaculate record. Finishing the regular season undefeated is not new to the Patriots as they did it in 2007 but, they lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

The chances of the San Francisco 49ers, the other undefeated team in the NFL with a 7-0 record, to go 16-0 this season is pegged at +1500 and “no” at -5000, Sherman said the odds of the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals to finish the season 0-16 are at +600 and +500, respectively.

The Bengals recently switched quarterback from the veteran Andy Dalton to rookie Ryan Finley after dropping to 0-8. The Dolphins also have a 0-7 mark.

Ravens to test Patriots

According to Darren Hartwell, of NBC Sports, Vegas bettors are hopeful. The Patriots carry a +189 point differential through eight games. However, their defense, which was the highlight of a recent Instagram post by quarterback Tom Brady, hasn’t allowed 14 points to any opponent this season.

The Patriots will put their undefeated record on the line when they take on the Baltimore Ravens and their dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite their unbroken record, the Patriots entered the week as a four-point favorite over the Ravens, who currently lead the AFC North with a 5-2 mark. Both Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Brady expect a tough outing against the Ravens and their dynamic offense, led by Jackson, whose speed will test the Patriots defense.

Earlier, Ravens tight end Nick Boyle has given the Patriots a bulletin board material when he declared “we’ll see how good they are once we play them.” Boyle added that the Patriots haven’t seen anyone like the Ravens’ offense and a quarterback like Jackson. “They’re a good team and we’ll need to bring our A game,” said Boyle.

Tough stretch for Patriots

After the Ravens, the Patriots will have a bye week before they take on the Philadelphia Eagles (4-4), Dallas Cowboys (4-3), Houston Texans (5-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-3).

The Chiefs will serve as the toughest test for the Patriots during that stretch with quarterback Patrick Mahomes expected to return from an injury. The Patriots will have easy assignments in the last three weeks with the Bengals, Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in line.