Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown expressed his love for veteran quarterback Tom Brady but unleashed another “tweetstorm” against his former employer, on Friday. During a series of questions and answers with fans, as reported by NBC Sports, Brown replied “Brady another level truly rare individual” when asked who he would choose between the Patriots veteran quarterback and Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger.

A sixth-round pick, by Pittsburgh in 2010, Brown played his first nine NFL seasons, with the Steelers, with Roethlisberger as his quarterback. Brown’s rift with Roethlisberger forced him to ask for a trade in the offseason. Brown was shipped to the Oakland Raiders but he had some issues with the front office, forcing the team to release him before the start of the regular season. The Patriots then signed Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million after which he made an immediate impact as he caught a touchdown pass from Brady in their 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

The Patriots released Brown 11 days after signing him due to his off-field legal troubles. In his tweetstorm, Brown cherished the moment that he caught a touchdown pass from Brady, saying he would never forget that moment. However, Brown claimed that the Patriots stole the ball from his touchdown catch, from Brady, saying the team’s trainers did not send it with his stuff.

Brown claims Patriots used media hype to release him

Brown also mentioned the Patriots’ claim that he was released for sending intimidating text messages to Britney Taylor, who had accused him of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit.

“Wasn’t the phone think it was the price tag,” Brown tweeted. The wide receiver added that the Patriots did not want to pay his $9 million signing bonus so he was released. Brown admitted that he apologized to Patriots CEO Robert Kraft but the team used "media hype," as leverage, to release him. Despite his legal trouble, Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus claimed that several teams have expressed interest in signing the wide receiver. However, they are concerned that he might be suspended once the NFL is finished investigating the "multiple" allegations against Brown.

Edelman welcomes Sanu trade

Several days ago, the Patriots acquired veteran Mohamed Sanu via trade with the Atlanta Falcons for a 2020 second-round pick to provide additional depth to its wide receiver corps. Brady expressed his approval to the trade, saying he’s excited to play with the wideout. Veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman, for his part, said Sanu brings a lot of experience to the Patriots, “He’s a really good football player, and he’s a veteran, and he works hard,” Edelman said, according to a report by New England Sports Network (NESN).

Edelman, a former college quarterback at Kent, refused to answer when asked whether he was willing to face Sanu in a throwing match. Sanu, known for his strong throwing arm, has four touchdown passes in the NFL. “He’s got a good arm, though. He’s got a really good arm,” said Edelman.