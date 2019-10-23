Ahead of their Week 8 clash on Sunday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. admitted that his dream is to play with quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. In a tweet by Browns beat writer Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Beckham said he has been longing to play for a dynasty such as the Patriots. "Two, 3 years ago, there was speculation that was going on and I was willing and ready to go over there at any point in time,” Beckham said, referring to a possible trade while he was with the New York Giants.

“That was always a dream of mine to play for Tom Brady,” added Beckham, who was picked 12th overall by the Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft. In a tweet, Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan said Beckham admitted that he talked with Brady about the possibility of playing together at some point in their respective careers. In 2018, there were reports about a possible trade involving Beckham to the Patriots, but it never materialized.

This offseason, the Giants decided to part ways with Beckham after five years and traded him to the Cleveland Browns. With a dynamic quarterback in Baker Mayfield and a talented receiver such as Beckham, the Browns were expected to contend for the Super Bowl this season. However, the Browns have been a disappointment, recording just a 2-4 record with Beckham tallying just 29 receptions for 436 yards and one touchdown.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

The Browns are in for a tough time against the Patriots, especially their defense, in their Sunday’s clash at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots entered the week as a 12.5-point favorite over the Browns following their 33-0 demolition of AFC East rival New York Jets on Monday Night Football (MNF).

Beckham reveals Belichick’s advice

Jim Trotter of ESPN reported that Beckham also shared the pre-game advice of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

According to Beckham, Belichick told him to enjoy the day because “there's not going to be much for you.” Beckham will play the Patriots for just the second time in his career. In their first meeting in 2015, Beckham caught an 87-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning, before the Patriots limited him to just 17 yards the rest of the way en route to a 27-26 win.

Belichick wary of Mayfield’s abilities

Despite Mayfield’s struggles this season, Belichick is still wary of the young quarterback’s abilities to pull off a surprise against the Patriots.

This season, Mayfield has thrown for 1,496 yards and five touchdowns with a league-leading 11 interceptions. "Good arm, can make all the throws, moves the ball down the field with a good touch,” Belichick said of the Browns’ second-year signal-caller. Mayfield will be in for a lot of trouble as the Patriots’ defense has allowed just 6.9 points per game with NFL-best 18 interceptions.