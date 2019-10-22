New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady repeatedly insisted that the team needed to improve its offense despite a 7-0 start. Notwithstanding their perfect start, Brady has struggled offensively in their past four games, throwing just four touchdown passes with four picks after recording seven touchdowns with no interceptions in his first four outings. Heading into the Oct. 29 trade deadline, it was common knowledge that the Patriots would work out a deal with another squad to get a veteran wideout who could provide immediate help for Brady.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick added another weapon for Brady after completing a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu for a 2020 second-round pick.

The trade was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and was later confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The Patriots were reportedly interested in Sanu’s services even before the 2019 NFL Draft and had prepared a trade package for him.

However, the Falcons backed out at the last minute. With the Falcons now 1-6, the Patriots easily convinced them to part ways with Sanu in exchange for a second-round pick. A third-round pick by the Falcons in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Rutgers, Sanu has career numbers of 377 receptions for 4,300 yards and 25 touchdowns in his career with the Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brady likes Sanu’s acquisition

Based on his tweet, Brady liked the addition of the 30-year-old Sanu, who has caught 32 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown this season.

On Tuesday, Brady showed his love for Sanu by commenting “see you soon” on the wide receiver’s “LFG” tweet. Sanu then replied “on my way” to Brady. Sanu’s addition will provide a boost on the Patriots’ wide receiving depth chart. Sanu will now serve as another target for Brady in addition to Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski.

Rookie first-round pick N’Keal Harry is expected to make his regular-season debut in Week 9 when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Aside from Brady, Edelman, twins Devin and Jason McCourty and linebacker Kyle Van Noy welcomed Sanu to the team via social media. The McCourty twins both played college football with Sanu at Rutgers while assistant coach Steve Belichick was a long-snapper for the Scarlet Knights during Sanu's final college season in 2011.

Sanu a big addition for Patriots

According to former NFL quarterback and current NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, the Patriots are now unstoppable with the arrival of Sanu.

“This team right now is going to become unstoppable and it’s because of this addition with Sanu,” Orlovsky told ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Tuesday. Orlovsky said the Patriots could play big with the 6-foot-2 Sanu now in their fold. The former quarterback added that Sanu could also handle smaller defensive backs. Sanu can also throw the ball so expect Belichick to be creative with his new wide receiver. Sanu is expected to make his debut with the Patriots against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.