Before they battle the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady spent Saturday afternoon with his mother, Galynn Patricia, and daughter, Vivi. On Saturday, Brady posted a photo of her mother and daughter on Instagram, accompanying it with a caption “I couldn’t imagine a Mom and a Daughter that I could possibly love and adore more then these two!” According to Brady, he spent the afternoon “talking and reading and catching up on our busy lives”.

The 42-year-old quarterback also declared that “family is always number 1” and his 75-year-old mother and young daughter “fill my heart every day!”

Per a report by Cancer Health, Galynn was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2016 and underwent treatment for 18 months. She was able to attend Super Bowl LI in 2017 and witnessed how Brady engineered a comeback from a 28-3 deficit en route to an overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

After the game, Brady dedicated the win to her mother. When Brady and the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams, Galynn was already cancer-free.

Celebrities, athletes react to Brady’s photo

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, was among those who reacted to Brady’s photo, saying “My heart just melted.” Sportscaster Erin Andrews commented “the best” while actress Gwyneth Paltrow, whose husband writer/producer Brad Falchuk is an avid Patriots fan, commented “so sweet.” Patriots tight end Ben Watson and football great David Beckham also chimed in, commenting “precious moments” and “the best and so beautiful”, respectively.

Spending quality time with his mother, who Brady called “his everything” in an interview with Jim Gray of Westwood one, would serve as additional inspiration for the veteran quarterback when they face off with the Browns on Sunday. The Patriots stake their unbeaten 7-0 record over the struggling Browns, who are currently 2-4 in the AFC North despite having young stars such as quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The talented Beckham fueled controversy when he declared that he wants to play for the Patriots and catch passes from Brady.

Brown doubles down on love for Brady

Even when discussing another quarterback, troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown still showed his love for Brady, In another Twitter question and answer with fans, Brown was asked about his relationship with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Brown never had a chance to play in the regular season with Carr after he was cut by the Raiders due to various issues.

In response, Brown said that he loves Carr “but he didn’t want AB it’s a lot that comes with it!”

Brown also revealed that he brought Carr a Rolex when he came to Oakland. “I even bought em a Rolex wonder does he know what time it is he probably never put it on tell em send it to BRADY,” tweeted Brown, whose stint with the Patriots lasted just 11 days. Despite his short stint with the Patriots, Brown has heaped praises on Brady, calling him a “truly rare individual.”