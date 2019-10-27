Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world, declared that he's willing to join the New England Patriots if they need another speedy wide receiver. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Bolt said he’s ready to suit up if either the Patriots or the Green Bay Packers call. “If they call me, I'm ready!" said the 33-year-old Bolt, who holds the world record in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash with a time of 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds, respectively, which he both recorded at the 2009 Berlin World Athletics Championships.

Last month, Bolt told Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times that several NFL teams offered him a spot on their team after his impressive performance during the 2008 and 2012 Olympics when he was just 22 and 26 years old, respectively. Bolt, a known Packers fan, explained that he declined the offers because he’s afraid of his safety back then. “If it was like it is now, I think I would probably transition and try to play in the NFL,” Bolt told Markazi.

In last season’s NFL Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta, Bolt unofficially tied the 4.22-second record in the 40-yard dash set by John Ross in the 2017 Combine while wearing sweatpants and flat shoes.

Bolt weighs in on who’s better than Brady, Rodgers

Bolt, who retired from competition in 2017, said he’s now willing to play in the NFL if the Patriots or the Packers call. If he joins the Patriots, Bolt believes he could win championships with veteran Tom Brady as his quarterback.

However, when asked if Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is better than Brady, Bolt gave a safe answer, replying “it’s tight.”

As of now, Bolt said Rodgers is doing well despite the Packers’ lack of manpower at wide receiver. “He’s doing great with what he has,” said Bolt of Rodgers, who has led the Packers to a 6-1 record this season, best in the NFC North. The Patriots, for their part, recently acquired Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2020 second-round pick.

Teams eyeing Dorsett, Izzo via trade

According to Albert Breer of MMQB, several teams might be interested in trading for Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and tight end Ryan Izzo before the Oct. 29 deadline. Breer said it is possible that the Patriots could make several trades to address the holes in their lineup, especially along the offensive line.

However, Breer believes that the Patriots won’t part ways with the 26-year-old Dorsett, who has 18 catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Patriots need to boost their offensive line with starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn still on injured reserve. According to Breer, the Patriots might be interested in trading for Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai.