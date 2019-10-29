Golfing legend Tiger Woods has regained his form and he proved it by winning the Zozo Championship in Japan. His fans will be happy. With this win, he equals the record set by Sam Snead who had 82 tournament victories. He set that in 1965 and now, after more than 50 years, Woods has equaled it. The American golfer's fitness level has improved and he is now a formidable force with his power of concentration coupled with his dedication to the game.

He has many more years of golf left and his next target would be to equal the record of Jack Nicklaus who has a record of 18 major titles while Woods has 15. He is 43 years old, has age on his side and he could add yet another feather in his cap.

Daily Mail UK reports Tiger Woods defeated Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes at the Zozo Championship held in Japan to equal the record of 82 victories set by Sam Snead.

Woods had been battling various health problems for quite a while and his win is proof that he is returning to form. His next major challenge will come in Melbourne. There he will be captain of Team USA and the event will be the President's Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Woods overcame tough opposition

Hideki Matsuyama put up a stiff fight and Tiger Woods faced a worthy opponent at the Zozo Championship in Japan.

The venue was Narashino Country Club in Inzai. This is located east of Tokyo and was the first PGA Tour event played in that country. The win is remarkable because it was his first tournament after undergoing a knee surgery couple of months ago.

Daily Mail UK gives a brief peek into his career.

Woods turned professional in 1996 and had two landmarks to conquer. One of these was Snead's record of 82 victories on the PGA Tour. The other was to overtake Jack Nicklaus's 18 majors. He has achieved the first and should have no trouble in bagging the second. He already has 15, which came at the Masters in April.

His recovery was impressive

According to CNN, the Masters champion Tiger Woods is a celebrity and created history by equaling 82nd PGA Tour title in Japan.

He beat the home favorite Hideki Matsuyama, is now level with Sam Snead and he could easily set a new record because he has age on his side. Woods expressed his thoughts when he tweeted “it was an honor to be tied with fellow American Snead for the most wins.” He also thanked his parents and well-wishers and said – “It's been an awesome year." The golf legend had a long struggle with back injuries and had to go in for spinal fusion surgery in 2017.

At one point, he feared his future as a golfer but he was determined to come out on top and he did just that by following the advice of doctors. Golf is an individual game and all that matters is the confidence of the man who wields the club. Tiger has loads of this and he should be a force to reckon with for many more years.