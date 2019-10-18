golf is an individual-oriented game that requires a body that is fit and flexible. Tiger Woods has been a legend in the game but injures affected his performance. He determined to return to the game and he succeeded. He now has his eyes on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and hopes to make it big there. He wants to add another feather in his cap. Incidentally, golf returned to the Olympic Games in 2016, after an absence of more than a century, but Woods missed it because of injuries.

He is now 44 and has got an opportunity to showcase his talents. Next Olympics he would be 48 and competing with youngsters at that age would not be easy.

The Guardian quotes him as saying, “Making the Olympic team is a big goal.” He is a 15-times Major winner and realizes the challenges ahead. Golf was not in the Olympics when he was in his prime. It has gone global today and Tiger Woods feels he can still contribute to the game.

Woods will compete in ‘The Challenge: Japan Skins’

In preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the golf legend will participate in "The Challenge: Japan Skins." Tiger Woods had been out of circulation for a long time due to health issues. It was due to these injuries that he had to undergo back surgeries between 2014 and 2017.

However, he is back in form and won the Masters earlier this year to end an 11-year wait for his 15th Major. The date for the ‘Japan Skins’ is 21 October when he can expect to get a taste of golf-crazy Japan. It is a high-stakes challenge where he will meet stalwarts like Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, and Hideki Matsuyama. Speaking about his competitors, Woods says – “So I’m just excited and ecstatic to be able to participate in golf at this level again.

I missed it. I missed competing against these guys.”

The venue for "The Challenge: Japan Skins" will be the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba. The Guardian explains the format, which encourages aggressive play from start to finish. Portions of the game will be under floodlight and there will be television coverage for the global audience.

Tiger Woods is a golfer par excellence

According to BBC, Tiger Woods has his eyes on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He wants to add another feather to his cap. He is the second most successful male golfer of all-time behind Jack Nicklaus who won 18. The rules specify that the top 15 players in the world rankings will qualify for the Olympics, and there can be a maximum of four players from each country. The current world ranking of Woods is ninth and he is the sixth highest-ranked American.

He played his first Olympic Games when it was in Los Angeles in 1984. Later the game was not included until 2016 and the golf pro missed out because he was recovering from injuries. Therefore, he is determined to make the best use of this opportunity.