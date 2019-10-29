Veteran quarterback Tom Brady was in his usual vintage self as he led the New England Patriots to a 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots improved to 8-0 on the season. After the win, Brady posted a video on Instagram with his son, Ben, where he honored the Patriots defense for recording one interception and three forced fumbles against the Browns.

In the video, Brady told the fans, “What a great win. It was a little sloppy night; it’s Foxborough weather. It’s great to get a win, any conditions. I hope you guys have a great week.” Brady’s son Ben then said, “Happy Halloween. Watch out for the Boogeyman” before holding a “Beware of the Boogeymen” shirt.

The Patriots defensive unit branded themselves the “Boogeymen” after limiting opposing teams to just 7.6 points in their first eight games.

Brady ended his video with the fumble touchdown return by linebacker Dont’a Hightower, Jonathan Jones’ forced fumble on Browns running back Nick Chubb and Lawrence Guy’s pick off Cleveland signal-caller Baker Mayfield to the music of “I Am Your Boogie Man” by the KC and The Sunshine Band.

Pacquiao a Brady fan

The video drew thousands of comments, but the most noticeable of them was the comment of Filipino boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, who reacted to the video with a goat emoji, referring to the 42-year-old Brady’s status as the GOAT or the greatest of all time.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL

The 40-year-old Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion and a current Senator in the Philippines, recently won the World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight title following a split decision win over previously unbeaten fighter Keith Thurman. After the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl title, Pacquiao was among the elite athletes who extended congratulations to New England and Brady. "Congratulations to you guys, the team, specifically, Tom Brady, for a job well done,” Pacquiao said in a video.

Before he fought the 30-year-old Thurman, Pacquiao drew inspiration from Brady, saying like the Patriots quarterback, he wants to prove to the world that he can fight at a high level. “Why is Tom Brady still winning the Super Bowl, if he’s so old?” Pacquiao told reporters during his training for the Thurman fight in July.

Brady sticking with his plan

In an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio on Monday, Brady reiterated that he still plans to play until he’s 45 years old amid rumors about his future with the Patriots.

“I have expressed that a lot of times, and I think it’s important for athletes to have short-term goals and long-term goals,” Brady told Gray. As part of his goal, the veteran quarterback said he works hard every day just to reach his target. Earlier, Brady expressed dismay over various reports that he might leave the Patriots after this season.