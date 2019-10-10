Weeks before the Oct. 29 deadline, the New England Patriots were reported to be one of the most active teams seeking a trade for a wide receiver. The Patriots recently boosted their salary cap stock with an additional $2 million following the release of veteran tight end Ben Watson. Now, the Patriots have to find a team that will agree to a trade. Currently, the names being mentioned are A.J. Green of the Cincinnati Bengals and Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos.

Earlier, Minnesota’s Stefon Diggs was also mentioned as a potential trade target, but the Vikings maintained that they would not trade him as he can be a vital cog in their push for a postseason berth. Now, it could all boil down to either Green or Sanders for the Patriots, who are in need of a veteran wide receiver after a failed 11-day experiment with the troubled Antonio Brown. The Patriots signed Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million to boost their receiving corps.

However, his tenure lasted just 11 days after he was released due to off-field legal issues. Brown’s salary-cap hit affected the Patriots’ ability to sign another veteran wideout, who could help fortify their depth chart behind veterans Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon and Green could be that guy for the Patriots.

Green isn’t focused on trade reports

In an interview with the Bengals official website, the 31-year-old Green said he’s not focused on any trade report involving his name, saying it has no substance.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

"I tell everybody I haven’t heard anything,” Green told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. As of now, Green said he’s focused on getting himself healthy so he can return to the football field. However, Green said he’s prepared for any eventuality that might occur before the trade deadline. "I’m prepared for anything," said Green, adding that a trade would not change him. “I’m still going to play. I’m still going to be A.J,” he added.

Green, currently sidelined with an ankle injury, is hoping for a Week 7 return. Considered one of the best in the current crop of wide receivers, Green has six 1,000-yard seasons in his eight NFL seasons and seven pro-Bowl appearances under his belt since he was drafted fourth overall by the Bengals in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Patriots’ insider says Sanders a better fit

Patriots insider Doug Kyed of the New England Sports Network (NESN) was bombarded with questions about trade rumors involving New England.

This week, he addressed questions about trade reports about the Patriots in his regular mailbag column. When asked who’s the likely wide receiver that the Patriots would trade for, Kyed picked Sanders. Kyed said Sanders would fit best with the Patriots and he’s on a team that might be willing to sell at the trade deadline. Kyed also believes that the Patriots should inquire with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about underutilized tight end O.J. Howard. Currently, the Patriots have Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse at tight end.