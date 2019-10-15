The New England Patriots are beefing up their tight end depth chart. After re-signing veteran Ben Watson, the Patriots are expected to add former New York Jets and New York Giant tight end Eric Tomlinson, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. With Tomlinson, the Patriots now have three active tight ends, including Watson and Ryan Izzo. The Patriots’ other tight end, Matt LaCosse, suffered a sprained MCL and could miss several weeks.

An undrafted player out of UTEP in 2015, Tomlinson spent his first NFL year on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans. In 2016, he then signed with the Jets and played for them for three seasons. In his three years with the Jets, Tomlinson caught 16 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown.

After he was released in August, Tomlinson signed with the Giants on Sept. 1 but he was released weeks later.

In the first six weeks of the season, the Patriots relied mainly on Izzo and LaCosse as Watson was suspended for the first four games due to violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. In Week 5, the Patriots did not activate Watson against the Washington Redskins and released him last week to create salary cap room for a possible trade for a wide receiver.

Patriots take look at free-agent wideout

The Patriots were reportedly eyeing either Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos, A.J.

Green of the Cincinnati Bengals or Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Bengals, Broncos and Bengals all declared that they won’t part ways with their veteran wideouts. Left with limited option, the Patriots are now looking at the free-agent pool to fill their need at wide receiver. Howard Balzer of Balzer Football reported that the Patriots have worked out free agent wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo and cornerback Lenzy Pipkins.

Adeboyejo went undrafted in 2017 despite his impressive combine performance where he tallied 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He made it to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad but he was waived with a non-football injury designation. In the offseason, he joined the Jets’ training camp but he was cut nine days after signing a deal. If he signs with the Patriots, Adeboyejo will give veteran quarterback Tom Brady a speedy wideout and a threat on the outside.

Patriots work out cornerback

The Patriots also worked out another undrafted free agent from the 2017 NFL Draft in the 25-year-old Pipkins, who spent the 2017 season with the Green Bay Packers where he recorded six tackles in his debut. However, he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts before he was cut. Pipkins was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions, but was waived again. He signed with the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad at the end of the 2018 season, but he was cut before the end of training camp.