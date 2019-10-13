Following their 35-14 win over the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on Thursday where he ran for two scores, veteran quarterback Tom Brady treated his Instagram followers with a video to celebrate their 6-0 record. “Listen, I’ve never led the league in rushing touchdowns, but after last night I’m thinking. I don’t care how we get it done, just win baby,” Brady said on Instagram.

“Enjoy the weekend,” added the veteran quarterback, who surpassed Doug Flutie (41 years, 17 days) as the oldest signal-caller to have multiple scoring runs in NFL history at 42 years and 68 days.

The 42-year-old Brady, who completed 31 of 41 passes for 334 yards against the Giants, has three rushing touchdowns to his name this season.

Several Celebrities, led by his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, showed Brady some love after leading the Patriots to win No. 6. Bundchen commented “let’s go” with a fire emoji on Brady’s video while actress Gwyneth Paltrow commented “just win” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Paltrow’s husband, writer/producer Brad Falchuk, is an avid Patriots fan.

Legendary rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs also joined the action, commenting “Bad boy for Life. The GREATEST.” After the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game last season to advance to the Super Bowl, Brady posted a video of himself and Rob Gronkowski while walking to the beat of Diddy’s “Bad Boy for Life” song. Veteran golfer Phil Mickelson also lauded Brady and the Patriots, commenting “Simply CRUSHING it (all opponents).

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL Celebrities

Brady thinking about Super Bowl even while golfing

In another Instagram post, Brady let his followers know that he’s thinking about his next Lombardi Trophy even while he’s golfing. After suiting up for three games in a span of 12 days, Brady used his break by playing golf. Brady then posted a photo of a golf ball with the Lombardi Trophy on it with a caption “Always on my mind", meaning he's focused on leading the Patriots to their seventh Super Bowl crown.

Patriots on an extended break

After their hard-earned win over the Giants, the Patriots are on extended break as they won’t see action until Oct. 21 when they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy welcomed the long layoff, saying it will give them a chance to completely rest following their victories over the Washington Redskins on Sunday and the Giants on Sunday.

“Much needed.

I think we deserve it,” Van Noy said. The extra time will give some Patriots players time to heal from their respective injuries. Among them were wide receiver Josh Gordon, safety Patrick Chung, tight end Matt LaCosse, fullback Jakob Johnson, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and cornerback J.C. Jackson. It was reported that Johnson will be placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.