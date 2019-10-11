Veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall made a bold prediction about the future of head coach Bill Belichick and veteran quarterback Tom Brady. During “Inside the NFL” program, Marshall, who is currently a free agent, predicted that the Patriots will go undefeated this season and win Super Bowl LIV. Then, Marshall declared that both Belichick and Brady will retire together after 20 years of partnership.

The Belichick-Brady bond started in 2000 after the Patriots drafted the latter as the 199th pick. “My prediction is the Patriots will go undefeated. They’ll go to the Super Bowl. They’ll win the Super Bowl, making up for 2007. Post-parade, Brady, and Belichick will retire,” said Marshall. In 2007, the Patriots finished the regular season with a 16-0 mark, becoming the first team to go undefeated in the regular season since the league expanded to a 16-game regular season in 1978.

However, the Patriots lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. Marshall, for his part, was signed by the New Orleans Saints last season, but never saw a single game for them. In the offseason, the Indianapolis Colts worked out Marshall, but never signed him to a deal. There were reports that the 35-year-old Marshall is training to become a professional boxer.

Patriots improve to 6-0

The Patriots have improved to 6-0 following a 35-14 rout of the Giants on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Once again, the Patriots’ defense and their special teams helped propelled them to victory while veteran quarterback Tom Brady atoned for his failure to connect for touchdowns with his wide receivers with two rushing scores. Overall, Brady completed 31 of 41 passes for 334 yards with an interception. Rusher Sony Michel carried the ball 22 times for 86 yards while Brandon Bolden tallied 23 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Veteran receiver Julian Edelman caught nine passes for 113, his second straight game with 100-plus receiving yards. Duron Harmon, John Simon and Stephon Gilmore each had a pick against Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who completed 15 of 31 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. With the win, the Patriots covered the spread as a 16.5-point favorite over the Giants.

Brady sets new record against Giants

At 42 years, 68 days old, Brady became the oldest quarterback to have multiple touchdown runs in NFL history, surpassing the previous mark of 41 years and 17 days set by Doug Flutie.

In their win over the Giants, Brady carried the ball seven times for six yards. Before his two rushing touchdown performance against the Giants, Brady had two multiple rushing touchdown games, with the last coming on December 24, 2011, against the Miami Dolphins. Per ESPN Sports Center, Brady has three rushing touchdowns this season, more than running backs Marlon Mack, Frank Gore, David Montgomery, James Conner, LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette, Chris Carson, Alvin Kamara, David Johnson, and Adrian Peterson.