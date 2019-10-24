After spending two seasons away from the baseball diamond, former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is taking on the job with the Philadelphia Phillies. The New York Mets were also interested in hiring Girardi. The New York Post broke the news and said that an official announcement would come sometime late Thursday.

Girardi was among three strong candidates that the Phillies interviewed, along with Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker.

The experienced manager led the Yankees to the World Series in 2009 and won three championships as the team's catcher in the late '90s. Girardi spent 10 years with the Yankees, as manager, recording a 910-710, but was fired after losing the 2017 ALCS to the Astros.

Joe Girardi is back with the Philadelphia Phillies

Girardi spent the last two seasons as an analyst for MLB Network. Girardi was also interviewed by the Chicago Cubs job, but they ended up hiring David Ross on Wednesday.

Girardi's hiring marks a return to the National League East. Girardi won Manager of the Year in 2006 with the Miami Marlins but was let go after one season, after a falling out with owner Jeffrey Loria.

Girardi is receiving a three-year contract with a team option in 2023, from the Phillies. The Phillies entered the 2019 season with high hopes after landing Bryce Harper but missed the playoffs, ending the season 81-81 and in fourth place in the National League East.

Phillies community focused on winning

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman praised Girardi, saying he's been a winner his entire career and that he will continue that in Philadelphia. Girardi said that he's excited about this new chapter of his career. He understands that the Phillies are committed to winning, from the owners to the front office to the players and all the way to the fans. He's been able to witness that for over 30 years of his career.

The Phillies turn their focus from filling their manager need to filling out the holes in their roster, with a strong focus on pitching. Girardi's hiring, along with David Ross' and the Padres reaching a deal with Jayce Tingler, leaves four teams in search of a new manager: the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Kansas City Royals.

Bryce Harper highlighted Philadelphia's problems on offense. Harper struggled with a .260 and a .365 on-base average, likely not what Philadelphia was hoping for when they gave the six-time All-Star a massive 13-year, $330 million contract. Now the team will look to ways to increase their production and sharpen and use the tools currently on the team including Harper and McCutchen. Fans and players are hoping that next season will be completely different.