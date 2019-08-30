As is normally the case after every two weeks, MLB The Show 19 had a player ratings update to go along with their roster update on August 29. Their Twitch channel also showcased some of the new things to come this week including Robinson Cano and Carlos Gonzalez as players who can be acquired in Headliners packs.

While this ratings update isn’t as exciting as past ones since there are no new diamond and gold players, there have still been some that have been updated to a new card level.

Four new players have risen to silver, while one has fallen to silver and two have fallen to bronze.

Here are the seven players that rose or fell a level in the August 29 update. Those who went from common to bronze (or bronze to common) are not included here. All of the rating updates from August 29 can be found on the MLB The Show 19 website.

Gold to Diamond

None

Up to Gold

None

Bronze to Silver

Mike Yastrzemski, LF Giants (Bronze 74 to Silver 76)

Miguel Sano, 3B Twins (Bronze 74 to Silver 76)

Brandon Workman, CP Red Sox (Bronze 74 to Silver 75)

Danny Santana, CF Rangers (Bronze 74 to Silver 75)

Due to excellent rookie seasons from players such as Pete Alonso, Fernando Tatis Jr., Yordan Alvarez, and Aristides Aquino, other rookies having great seasons have flown under the radar. One of those is Yastrzemski who has 17 home runs and a .840 OPS over his first career 304 plate appearances.

After a horrific 2018 season where he hit under the Mendoza line (.199), Sano has rebounded nicely in 2019.

His OPS is at .913 which is 234 points higher than last year, and he already has doubled last year’s home run total of 13 with 26.

While Boston’s bullpen has been much-maligned this season, Workman has been phenomenal and has been inserted as the team’s closer. On the year, he has a 9-1 record, 1.98 ERA, and 85 strikeouts in 59 innings.

Receiving regular action for the first time since 2014, Santana has been quite the surprise in the Rangers lineup. While his strikeout to walk ratio is unsightly (122 to 14), he has 50 extra-base hits and 13 steals so far this season.

Diamond to Gold

None

Gold to Silver

Hunter Renfroe, RF Padres (Gold 80 to Silver 79)

While Renfroe does have 31 homers to his name on the season, he is in the midst of a major slump that has seen his batting average plummet to .226 on the year. He has just two hits in his last 29 at-bats and hasn’t hit one out of the park since August 10.

Down to Bronze

Alex Gordon, LF Royals (Silver 75 to Bronze 74)

Wil Myers, LF Padres (Silver 75 to Bronze 73)

After three down years from 2016-18, Gordon began 2019 looking like the former three-time All-Star he was from 2013-15.

He has cratered back to earth though as the season has progressed, and he owns just a .593 OPS since the All-Star break.

It has not been a memorable season for Myers as he has a -0.8 WAR according to Baseball-Reference. The 2016 All-Star has a subpar batting line across the board with a .223 batting average, .311 on-base percentage, and .387 slugging percentage.