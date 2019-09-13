Fellow New England Patriots receivers have expressed excitement with the arrival of veteran wideout Antonio Brown, who recently signed a one-year deal worth $15 million, with a $20 million option for the 2020 season. According to Josh Gordon, who was recently reinstated by the NFL from indefinite suspension due to use of banned substance, raved about Brown after their third practice together. “Dedicated player.

One of the hardest-working guys in the league," said Gordon. "He's come in here every day and done the same thing. He's lived up to the great Antonio Brown name.” Gordon called Brown one of the best in the league and he expects him to continue doing his thing for the Patriots. “I think he expects it of himself. So, he's a great addition. Glad to have him,” said the 28-year-old Gordon. Gordon said Brown’s addition could give the Patriots another weapon on offense and a valuable target for 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady.

"So, if we can keep defenses on their toes, the better for us,” he added. As a veteran and as a professional, Gordon expects Brown to learn the ropes of the Patriots’ offense with the help of the coaching staff and teammate.

Edelman excited about playing with Brown

In an interview on WEEI's "Greg Hill Morning Show", veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman expressed excitement about playing alongside Brown.

“He’s a really good football player and I look forward to playing with him," he said. The veteran wideout also backed head coach Bill Belichick’s decision to sign Brown. "Coach is going to do what is best for the team, what he feels is best for the team," said Edelman. "Adding Antonio, he feels that’s best for our team.” Edelman also described Brown as a “really good football player” and “works his tail off.” Brown’s presence on the practice field helped raise the intensity of practice because he’s good for other guys to see, according to Edelman.

Amid the distraction of the civil lawsuit filed against Brown for rape and sexual assault, Edelman said the Patriots are focused on their Week 2 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, where they are 17-point favorites.

Belichick says Brown still has long way to go

Brown is expected to be available in Week 2 after multiple reports indicated that he won’t be placed in the Commissioner’s exempt list in connection with the civil lawsuit filed by his former trainer.

However, Belichick hinted that Brown might not be used against the Dolphins because he’s not yet familiar with the Patriots’ offense. “Obviously, he’s not familiar with our offense,” Belichick said. “The systems that he’s been in have been quite different.” Belichick praised Brown’s effort to learn the ropes of the Patriots offense, but he said that it’s too much ground to make up in a few days. “We do the best we can and we’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said.