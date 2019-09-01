With the final cut day on Saturday, there were several former Nebraska football who didn't manage to make a roster. Among those that had been cut over the week were former Huskers like Will Compton. Compton wasn't exactly a surprise as he suffered another injury while trying to make the Saints.

While Compton wasn't a surprise cut, Devine Ozigbo was to Nebraska fans. All they had been hearing during the preseason was he was making quite the impression on the New Orleans coaching staff. It appears in the end, Ozigbo didn't do enough to make the Saints want another running back on the roster.

De'Mornay Pierson-El doesn't make the cut

Former Nebraska receiver and special teamer, De'Mornay Pierson-El has been trying hard to make an NFL roster for a couple of years now. It appeared there was a shot he might be able to stick with Oakland. Not only was he having a good camp on special teams, but he stood out in the Raiders' third preseason game.

Against the Green Bay Packers, the former Cornhusker hauled in six catches for 38 yards and the eventual game-winning touchdown over the Green Bay Packers.

He also had a punt return for 16 yards. Still, the Raiders didn't see enough to allow him to stay on the roster when they cut down to 53 on Saturday.

Another former Nebraska football star trying to make the Raiders has a bit more time to show he belongs. Richie Incognito came in as a possible starter on the offensive line. He's not on the 53-man roster just yet but he hasn't been cut either. Oakland placed Incognito on the "Reserve/Suspension" list.

Stanley Morgan's injury robbed him of a real shot

After being signed by the Cincinnati Bengals shortly after the draft, Stanley Morgan started impressing coaches. Over the spring and summer, it appeared the former Husker receiver had a real shot of making the roster. Unfortunately for Morgan, he suffered an injury late in camp and was cut on Saturday.

Like Ozigbo, there were plenty who thought he had a chance to squeak through, maybe even on the IL.

It appears either his injury wasn't severe enough, or the Bengals weren't willing to pay him to rehab. Whatever the case, he's on the outside looking in now.

There was good news for one former Nebraska football player on Saturday. Luke Gifford, a free agent signee after the draft by the Dallas Cowboys has had a superb camp. He's had a good enough camp as a matter of fact that he did stick on the 53-man roster.

This despite he managed to play just one half of one preseason game before he sprained an ankle.

Gifford's injury is expected to carry into the regular season. He will likely miss the first game or two but his practices have been enough that the Cowboys are willing to see what the former Nebraska football star can do.