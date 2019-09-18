New England Patriots fans were alarmed after the name of veteran quarterback Tom Brady appeared in Wednesday’s injury report. According to the Patriots’ injury report, the 42-year-old Brady was limited in practice due to a calf issue. However, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Brady’s injury is considered “minor” and he should be ready to go when the Patriots take on the New York Jets in Week 3, where they are the overwhelming favorites.

CBS Boston reported that Brady did not show signs of any calf trouble during the media portion of practice. Chad Amaral of Boston News also reported that Brady had no noticeable limp. The cause of Brady’s calf illness is yet to be known. In their 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins, he was only sacked twice but was hit several times. When asked if there is any concern in the Patriots locker room about Brady’s injury, special teams captain Matthew Slater replied: “Not when your quarterback is Tom Brady.” In his first two games, Brady was outstanding as he threw for 605 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. If Brady doesn't play on Sunday, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham would take his place against the Jets (0-2).

Several Patriots on injury report

Aside from Brady, others who were limited in practice include offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch (calf), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) and tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle). Linebacker Shilique Calhoun and fullback James Develin, who both played in the Patriots’ win over the Dolphins, did not participate in practice. Running back Brandon Bolden was a full participant, despite hamstring issues.

The Patriots recently signed Benenoch after a offensive lineman landed on injured reserve with turf toe, which will keep him out for eight weeks. If Develin won’t play on Sunday, the Patriots could use tight end Ryan Izzo or LaCosse at fullback.

Darnold still out

As for the Jets, wide receiver Josh Belamy (shoulder), running back Trenton Cannon, quarterback Sam Darnold (illness), linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf), linebacker C.J.

Mosley (groin), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) did not participate in practice. Limited in practice were offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ankle), defensive lineman Steve McLendon (hip), safety Rontez Miles (hip) and offensive lineman Brian Winters (shoulder). Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring), linebacker John Franklin-Myers (foot), linebacker Harvey Langi (knee), offensive lineman Alex Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Frankie Luvu (hand) and safety Marcus Maye (calf) fully participated in Wednesday’s practice.