New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has found an unlikely ally in Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, who defended the 42-year-old quarterback from critics in a recent interview. Rodgers, during an interview with "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on ESPN Radio, said he can only laugh at Brady’s critics who are constantly waiting for him to fail. Rodgers said that he clearly remembered that some of the critics claimed that Brady was done after the Patriots lost badly to the Kansas City Chiefs, 41-14, in 2014.

However, the Patriots recovered from the loss en route to winning their fourth Super Bowl title with a 28-24 triumph over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. After that, the Patriots won two more Super Bowl titles, bringing their total to six. Rodgers said Brady, despite criticism thrown at him, is still enabling the Patriots to succeed.

Rodgers says critics simply giving Brady more ammo

Rodgers also slammed critics who are waiting for Brady to regress, by saying that “it's not happening.” He added that these critics are simply giving Brady more ammunition to prove them wrong.

Rodgers said Brady is using the negative comments against him as inspiration during games. Last season, the Patriots and the Packers squared off for just the second time, with Brady carrying his team to a 31-17 victory at Gillette Stadium. Rodgers has had his share of criticism for his failure to lead the Packers to playoff success. With the way the Patriots and the Packers are playing this season, there is a possibility that Brady and Rodgers could face off in Super Bowl LIV.

Brady remains limited due to calf issue

According to the Patriots’ injury report, Brady remained limited on Thursday due to a calf issue. However, Phil Perry of NBC Sports reported that Brady “seemed to be moving without issue at the start of Thursday’s practice.” Perry said Brady had no noticeable limp as he went through the team’s usual stretching routine and even participated in the high-knee portion of the warmup.

The veteran quarterback also jogged at a good pace, according to Perry. Earlier, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Brady’s calf issue is minor and he can play when the Patriots take on the New York Jets in Week 3. Aside from Brady, offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch (calf), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon were all limited in practice. Running back Brandon Bolden was a full participant after having a hamstring issue.

Fullback James Develin (neck) and edge rusher Shilique Calhoun (not injury-related) did not practice.