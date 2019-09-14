The New England Patriots are not worried about facing their former defensive coordinator Brian Flores, now the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, in Week 2. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots are confident, even though Flores is familiar with some of their plays. In Week 3 last season, Reiss noted that the Patriots lost to the Detroit Lions, coached by their former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Patriots captain Dont'a Hightower acknowledged that Flores, like Patricia, would attack the team’s weak areas, but he is confident that head coach Bill Belichick and the other coaches have prepared a great plan for Sunday. “But I'm sure [coaches] will have a great plan for us, and at the end of the day it will come down to us going out there and executing,” said Hightower.

The Dolphins are still reeling from the 59-10 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, but Belichick won’t overlook their Week 2 opponent.

“I'm sure it's an interesting story to look at, but I really don't know," Belichick explained. Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he’s focused on putting points on the board rather than being concerned about the Dolphins' defense might present or worry about Flores’ familiarity about the team’s offense. According to Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema, Flores’ familiarity with New England’s system wasn’t the center of attention during coaches’ meetings.

Bielema also wished Flores luck with the Lions, saying he enjoyed working under him during his time with the Patriots. The Patriots entered the week as a 17-point favorite over the Dolphins.

Brown travels with team, could play against Dolphins

According to Ian Rapoport, veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown is traveling with the Patriots to Miami for their Week 2 clash against the Dolphins. They also expect Brown to play for the first time this season since his release from the Oakland Raiders.

Brown became available after the NFL did not place him on the Commissioner’s exempt list amid the sexual assault allegations made against him in a civil lawsuit by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. The NFL is scheduled to meet with Taylor next week. However, despite Brown’s availability, Belichick has the option not to use him because he’s not familiar with the Patriots plays yet.

Cannon, Bolden out vs Dolphins

Aside from Brown, running back James White also made the trip to Miami, despite expecting the arrival of his new baby.

Meanwhile, Reiss reported that starting left tackle Marcus Cannon will not play against the Dolphins due to a shoulder injury. Without Cannon, Belichick could play Korey Cunningham, Joe Thuney, or Marshall Newhouse. Aside from Cannon, the Patriots ruled running back Brandon Bolden out due to a hamstring injury. The Patriots currently have White, Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris at running back.