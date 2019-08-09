New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently signed a two-year contract extension worth $70 million. The extension includes an $8 million bump in the 42-year-old quarterback’s salary for the 2019 season. However, it was later revealed that the two years in Brady’s contract extension are voidable, meaning he could turn free agent after the 2019 season. Brady recently fueled rumors about the possibility that he might test the free-agent market after saying that he’s focused on leading the Patriots to their seventh Super Bowl trophy this season.

The veteran quarterback also emphasized the reality that every NFL player is on a year-to-year basis, adding that he plans to be the best this year and see what happens after the season. According to Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated, Brady could get offers between $35 million to $45 million per season, based on insights from two NFL contract advisers and a former NFL general manager.

Patriots, Brady flexible on new terms

However, the Patriots are ready to prevent Brady from hitting the free-agent market, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Howe reported that while Brady could certainly become a free agent in March, again, he was told that the Patriots and the veteran quarterback are willing to be flexible about the future of his deal. “They could also reach new terms before the contract voids to avoid a free agency scenario and spread out the dead money,” Howe said on his Twitter account. Earlier, Nick Underhill, who covers the Patriots for The Athletic, provided more details on Brady’s contract extension.

Brady will earn a fully guaranteed base salary of $1.75 million and a prorated signing bonus of $6.75 million. The Patriots have renegotiated signing bonuses worth $7 million and $5 million for Brady, who will also receive a roster bonus of $62,500 per game active. The 2020 and 2021 seasons under Brady’s deal will automatically be voided on last day of 2019 league year. Brady’s contract extension has given the Patriots an additional $5.5 million in salary cap, bumping their room to almost $13 million.

Brady to spare rookie defensive end’s hair

Rookie defensive end Chase Winovich recorded 1.5 sacks in the Patriots’ 31-3 win over the Detroit Lions in their first preseason game. Winowich’s performance may have saved his long blonde hair as Brady said he could consider sparing him from the team’s tradition of giving rookies horrible haircuts. In a comment on Winovich’s Instagram post about his performance against the Lions, Brady said: “Maybe you can keep your hair.” Recently, rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry pleaded Brady to spare him from the tradition, saying he might lose some of his confidence and could affect his performance in the regular season.