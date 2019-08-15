New England Patriots' veteran quarterback Tom Brady plans to play until he’s 45 years old. After that, there are many possibilities in the horizon for Brady, who is a shoo-in as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, Brady said coaching is not one of them. “As a coach? Oh, hell no,” Brady replied when asked if he wants to become a coach like his former Patriots teammate Mike Vrabel, who is now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

“I’m never coaching. Playing’s enough for me,” added the 42-year-old Brady.

In a recent interview on the “Greg Hill Show,” Brady said he plans to go into architectural design after his NFL career is over because he loves building houses. The veteran quarterback recently signed a two-year contract extension worth $70 million with the Patriots. However, Brady’s future with the team is uncertain as the aforementioned two years are voidable and he could turn free agent after the 2019 season.

But former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said Patriots CEO Robert Kraft would rather lose games than lose Brady to other teams.

Brady teaches wide receivers

Brady displayed his frustration late in the Patriots’ joint practice after wide receiver Braxton Berrios failed to catch one of his passes. Brady then pulled Berrios aside and imparted his knowledge to the young wideout.

After that, Berrios caught Brady’s pass en route to a 40-yard touchdown. Brady said there is a need to strengthen his bond with their new wide receivers, especially in the absence of veteran wideout Julian Edelman. “That’s the learning curve, I think, for a lot of players and being on the same page,” Brady said adding that he will use his experience to teach his teammates where he wants them to be.

Edelman, rookie N’Keal Harry and veteran Demaryius Thomas are all sidelined with injuries while Phillip Dorsett and Maurice Harris sat out Thursday’s session. In their absence, Brady had to contend with Berrios, Dontrelle Inman, Damoun Patterson, and undrafted rookies Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Davis, and Gunner Olszewski.

Playful banter between Brady, Vrabel

Brady was reunited with Vrabel and the two had a playful banter during the Patriots-Titans joint practice.

The 42-year-old veteran quarterback teased his 43-year-old teammate with a small trophy with a score from their last season’s showdown: Titans 34, Patriots 10. “It was a nice gesture from me to him and hopefully he appreciates it,” said Brady.

The Titans finished 9-7 that season and missed the playoffs while the Patriots marched to their sixth Super Bowl trophy by beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

When asked about Brady’s gift, Vrabel said, “just a friend trying to give an old friend a present,” adding that he doesn’t know where the trophy is right now. Vrabel won three Super Bowl rings during his stint with the Patriots from 2001 to 2008.