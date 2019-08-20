New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady expressed elation over the return of wide receiver Josh Gordon from an indefinite suspension for violating the terms of his reinstatement. Gordon’s return was timely since the Patriots’ receiving corps has been depleted with injuries, with Jakobi Meyers, Dontrelle Inman, Gunner Olszewski, Braxton Berrios, Ryan Davis, and Damoun Patterson left as healthy bodies during their joint workout with the Tennessee Titans.

In an interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show”, Brady said he’s happy to have Gordon back as a possible target. “Obviously, everyone is excited to have him back and we’ll just take it day-to-day,” said Brady, who revealed that he found out about Gordon’s reinstatement “at the same time as everyone else did.” Brady also confirmed reports that he and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, had taken Gordon out to dinner in June.

Brady claims he has good relationship with Gordon

The 42-year-old quarterback said he has had a great relationship with his teammates and taking them out to dinner is a part of it. In the past, Brady explained that he has developed a close relationship with his wide receivers, like Julian Edelman, Troy Brown, Wes Welker, and Randy Moss. Brady also explained that his close relationship with other players has helped the team a lot for a long period of time, enabling them to win six Super Bowl trophies since he assumed the position of starting quarterback in 2001.

Last season, Brady connected with Gordon well, completing 40-of-68 passes for 720 yards with three touchdowns in 11 games before the troubled wide receiver was indefinitely suspended by the NFL. However, Gordon may not be able to suit for the Patriots as he was placed on the non-football injury list Sunday. However, Gordon was spotted joining the team warm-ups outside Gillette Stadium days after he was reinstated by the NFL, but he wasn’t in full pads.

Earlier, head coach Bill Belichick said the coaching staff will “evaluate the entire situation and do what we feel is best for Josh and the team."

Brady has good words for Allen

The Patriots recently released punter Ryan Allen after they opted to go with rookie Jake Bailey, whom they drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. When asked about Allen, Brady believes that the punter will have another great opportunity in the NFL.

During Allen’s six-year stint with the team, the Patriots made it to four Super Bowls, winning three. “Ryan was an incredible player — still is — and he’ll get another great opportunity,” said Brady. The decision to release Allen is mainly business as he could account for $1.5 million in salary-cap hit while Bailey has a value of $567,245.